Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli was too emotional at St. Jakob-Park in Basel. KEYSTONE

The Swiss Football League (SFL) bans Mauro Lustrinelli for three matches for insulting remarks made to the referee.

Syl Battistuzzi

Mauro Lustrinelli receives a three-match ban. The FC Thun coach was sanctioned by the disciplinary judge in the SFL's match operations department "for insulting remarks made to the referee" in the 81st minute of last Saturday's match in Basel.

Lustrinelli apologized afterwards, which the disciplinary judge took into account as a mitigating factor. An appeal can still be lodged against the decision.

As Mauro Lustrinelli will not be allowed to take his place on the bench next Sunday in Sion due to his fourth yellow card, he will serve the additional suspensions on May 14 against Young Boys, on May 17 at FC St. Gallen and on the first matchday of the new Super League season.

Despite his ban, the 50-year-old will be allowed to take part in the presentation of the championship trophy after the match against YB on May 14. The ban for officials only applies before and during the match.

The champion coach from Ticino can also look forward to a very special message. Cabaret legend Emil Steinberger congratulated him and the team with a charming and quirky video.