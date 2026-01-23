Neymar completely lost his temper after his team's victory in the Brazilian Cup. On his way back to the locker room, the Santos star got into an argument with officials from the opposing team.

Here's what it's all about After his club, Santos, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Cup, Neymar caused a stir with provocative gestures directed at fans and officials of the defeated Clube do Remo.

As seen in a video posted on social media, the 34-year-old first shouted something at opposing fans after the final whistle. Then, with great fervor, he slammed his hand down on the FC Santos crest and celebrated in the stadium’s tunnel, facing the Remo delegation.

Neymar, who came on as a substitute at halftime, set up Rony's 1-0 winning goal in the second leg in Belém. The first leg had ended in a 0-0 draw. Summary created with

On Tuesday evening (local time) at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará—also known as “Mangueirao”—in Belém, in northeastern Brazil, 45,000 spectators witnessed an undignified spectacle: Neymar was at the center of it all.

Thanks to a 1-0 away win against Remo, his club, Santos, advanced to the Cup quarterfinals (the first leg ended in a scoreless draw). Neymar, who came on as a substitute after halftime, provided the decisive assist for Rony’s goal (74th minute).

Despite the victory, the 34-year-old is not in a celebratory mood. In the locker room, the all-time leading scorer in Seleçao history (80 goals in 130 international matches) is engaged in a heated exchange with officials from the opposing team.

Neymar, surrounded by teammates and staff members, taunts the opposing team’s representatives and shouts, “You’re out, you’re out!” Neymar ostentatiously slaps the Santos crest several times with his hand and flexes his muscles before performing a short, provocative dance in front of the locker room entrance. The Remo delegation, standing behind security barriers just a few meters away from him, angrily hurls insults at him—including giving him the middle finger.

Remo President: Neymar Is a "Good-for-Nothing"

"That good-for-nothing Neymar, who's idolized by a crowd of kids, came here to pull his stunts and provoke us," said Remo President Antonio Carlos after the incident (via RMCSport).

Even as he was leaving the field, the former PSG and Barça pro had already gotten into a spat with Remo fans in the stands. A video shows him blowing playful kisses toward the stands and pointing his finger at them as he left the field. The Santos captain also urges them to come down.

Neymar, who was once again named to Carlo Ancelotti's roster for the 2026 World Cup, still has a contract with his youth club through the end of the year.