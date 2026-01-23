From Maradona’s “Hand of God” to Beckham’s penalty kick: Argentina and England have been locked in legendary soccer rivalries for decades—rivalries that have also carried political significance.

blue News has the rundown for you The rivalry between Argentina and England extends far beyond soccer and took on political significance as a result of the 1966 World Cup quarterfinals and the 1982 Falklands War.

Legendary World Cup matchups have defined the rivalry, including Maradona’s “Hand of God” and his solo run in 1986, as well as Beckham’s ejection in 1998 and his late redemption with the game-winning penalty kick in 2002.

Despite their deep-seated rivalry, the two countries share a common soccer history: the British brought the sport to Argentina, and Argentine stars later became icons of the English Premier League. Summary created with

The writer Jorge Luis Borges summed up the whole absurdity in a phrase borrowed from Leo Tolstoy. “It’s as if two bald men were fighting over a comb,” the Argentine said in 1982 about the Falklands War with England. But he could just as easily have used that phrase to describe almost any soccer match between the two nations.

The two teams will face off again in Atlanta on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. On paper, it’s a World Cup semifinal. In reality, it’s another chapter in what is arguably the most political rivalry in soccer—and the first one featuring Lionel Messi.

1966: “Tiere”

Their long-standing rivalry began on July 23, 1966, at that iconic English venue. World Cup, quarterfinals, Wembley, England vs. Argentina. Their flamboyant captain, Antonio Rattín—who passed away on Saturday—got into a heated argument with German referee Rudolf Kreitlein. Because Rattín continued to rant undeterred after receiving two verbal warnings, Kreitlein sent him off the field. Rattín refused to leave the field. The game was halted for nearly ten minutes. FIFA later introduced yellow and red cards as a result.

As he left the field, Rattin crumpled up an English flag. England won 1–0, and after the final whistle, coach Alf Ramsey prevented his players from exchanging jerseys with the Argentines. Later, he even called them “animals.” In Argentina, this was perceived as colonial contempt, and the wound never fully healed.

1982: Ardiles and the War

In April, Argentina’s military junta—which was facing domestic political turmoil—invaded the Falkland Islands, a group of islands in the South Pacific that were, in fact, of little significance. A few thousand sheep, a few hundred residents. Great Britain sent its armed forces and recaptured the Falklands. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher gained popularity, and in Argentina, the military dictatorship gave way to a democracy in 1983.

The effects of the war were also felt in soccer. Osvaldo Ardiles, a member of Argentina’s 1978 World Cup-winning team, had transferred to Tottenham and, thanks to his elegant passing, had become one of the most popular players in the First Division. The day after the invasion of the Falkland Islands, Ardiles was booed every time he touched the ball during a Cup match against Leicester. A day later, he flew to Buenos Aires and was subsequently loaned to Paris. A cousin of Ardiles was serving as an air force pilot in the war and was killed.

1986: The Hand, the Goal, the Revenge

In the thin air of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Diego Maradona took his revenge with what are arguably the two most famous goals in soccer history. June 22, 1986, World Cup, quarterfinals. With the “Hand of God,” Maradona sent the ball past Peter Shilton and into the English goal; FIFA later named his miraculous solo run the Goal of the Century. Argentina won 2–1 and went on to become world champions shortly thereafter.

For Maradona, it was always more than just a soccer game. It was as if we had defeated an entire country, he said later. “Even though we had said before the game that soccer had nothing to do with war, we knew that many Argentine boys had died there. Shot down like little birds. That was revenge,” said Argentina’s icon. Shilton struck a conciliatory tone toward Maradona—who died in 2020—for the first time just about three weeks ago, in reference to that goal.











1 / 5 Diego Maradona nach dem WM-Viertelfinale 1986 gegen England. Image : dpa

1998: A Silly Boy

It was the game that nearly broke David Beckham. June 30, 1998, World Cup, Round of 16. Arguably the best game ever played by the two nations. Michael Owen, just 18 years old, scored a solo goal that was out of this world; Beckham retaliated after a foul by Diego Simeone and was shown a red card. Down a man, England held on to a 2–2 tie until the penalty shootout, where they lost.

The time that followed was pure torture for Beckham; many years later, he spoke of a period of depression. A Beckham effigy was hanged outside a pub. The *Daily Mirror* wrote: “Ten heroic lions, one foolish boy.” Two days later, a full-page dartboard was printed with a picture of Beckham in the center. The enemy wasn’t Argentina. The enemy was Beckham. It was the biggest hate campaign in history against an English national team player.

2002: Redemption from the Spot

Four years later, Beckham’s moment arrived. June 7, 2002, World Cup, group stage. In the match in Sapporo, Japan, England was awarded a penalty kick. Captain Beckham stepped up and hammered the ball into the center of the goal with the instep of his foot. England won 1–0—and Argentina was sent home after the group stage.

2012: "Agüeroooooo"

The ironic thing about the rivalry between England and Argentina is the love that Premier League fans have for players from the South American country. Sergio Agüero, father of Maradona’s grandson Benjamin, scored what is arguably the most famous goal of the century in the world’s most expensive league. May 3, 2012, the final matchday of the Premier League. Manchester City needs a win against Queens Park Rangers, who are fighting to avoid relegation. They’re down 1–2 deep into stoppage time, then Edin Dzeko ties the game.

At exactly 93:20 minutes, Sky commentator Martin Tyler delivers a line that makes him legendary: “Agüeroooooo. I swear, you’ll never see anything like this again. So watch closely, soak it all in.” Agüero had scored City’s third goal to make it 3–2, securing a title that had seemed impossible.

The irony of this matchup between the two nations lies primarily in the fact that British immigrants once brought soccer to Argentina. Messi’s youth club, Newell’s Old Boys, is named after the Englishman Isaac Newell. The Scottish teacher Alexander Watson Hutton is considered the father of Argentine soccer. He founded the association in 1893.

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