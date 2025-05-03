Giacomo Raspadori leads Napoli to victory against Lecce Keystone

Napoli remain three points ahead of Inter Milan in the race for the Italian championship. Both teams won their matches 1:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Napoli defeated Lecce thanks to a goal from Giacomo Raspadori, while Kristjan Asllani scored from the penalty spot in Inter's win over Hellas Verona. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was a substitute for Milan, as was striker Noah Okafor for Napoli.

The remaining program favors Napoli, who face Genoa and Cagliari at home and Parma away. Inter, who will play for a place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, still have away games against Torino and Como in the championship, with Lazio Rome in between.