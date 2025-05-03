  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Inter and Napoli in step

SDA

3.5.2025 - 22:54

Giacomo Raspadori leads Napoli to victory against Lecce
Giacomo Raspadori leads Napoli to victory against Lecce
Keystone

Napoli remain three points ahead of Inter Milan in the race for the Italian championship. Both teams won their matches 1:0.

Keystone-SDA

03.05.2025, 22:54

03.05.2025, 23:28

Napoli defeated Lecce thanks to a goal from Giacomo Raspadori, while Kristjan Asllani scored from the penalty spot in Inter's win over Hellas Verona. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was a substitute for Milan, as was striker Noah Okafor for Napoli.

The remaining program favors Napoli, who face Genoa and Cagliari at home and Parma away. Inter, who will play for a place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, still have away games against Torino and Como in the championship, with Lazio Rome in between.

