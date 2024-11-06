Barcelona demolish Red Star, Inter defeat Arsenal and Bayern struggle to pick up three important points against Benfica Lisbon - here are all 25 goals from the Champions League evening.

Luca Betschart

Yann Sommer and Inter Milan win the top duel against Arsenal 1:0 (see video above). Sommer kept his fourth clean sheet and was also in the spotlight for a save from Mikel Merino. The Swiss keeper hit the Spaniard on the head with his fists, but the referee did not assess the action as a penalty even after viewing the video footage.

Musiala heads Bayern to a mini-victory

Bayern Munich bounced back from defeats against Aston Villa and Barça with a 1-0 home win against Benfica Lisbon thanks to goalscorer Jamal Musiala (67th minute). The game got off to a late start due to difficulties with the fans traveling to the match, which was also marred by a medical emergency in the stands.

Barcelona also shines in Belgrade

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has led FC Barcelona to another clear victory in the Champions League. The former FC Bayern Munich professional scored a brace (43rd and 53rd minute) in the 5:2 (2:1) win at Red Star Belgrade. These were the Pole's 98th and 99th Champions League goals.

Atlético shock PSG

YB also loses to Donetsk and remains without points

Despite scoring the first goal, Young Boys also lose their fourth game in the current Champions League campaign. In Gelsenkirchen, the Swiss champions lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk after leading 1-0.

All other highlights