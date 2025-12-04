Will Yann Sommer leave Milan soon? Keystone

Inter are apparently already preparing for the era after Yann Sommer. The 36-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season and the search for a successor is said to have begun.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer has recently come under fire again. His future at Inter Milan seems uncertain - especially as the 36-year-old's contract expires next summer.

According to "Calciomercato.it", sporting director Piero Ausilio has begun the search for a new goalkeeper. Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario is said to be high on the list of candidates. Show more

The season is not going well for Yann Sommer. The goalkeeper has repeatedly come under criticism at Inter Milan, most recently after the defeat in the city derby against AC Milan - because some observers felt that the Swiss had made an inadequate save from a shot by Alexis Saelemaekers. Sommer's rebound was converted by Christian Pulisic to give Milan a 1:0 victory.

The former international goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. And apparently there are currently many indications that he will leave. According to "Calciomercato.it", Inter sporting director Piero Ausili is said to have already started looking for a successor. Guglielmo Vicario, currently the regular goalkeeper at Tottenham, is considered a hot candidate. Vicario was already under discussion at Inter for 2023 when the sale of André Onana to Manchester United forced the Lombardy club to look for a replacement of equal quality.

Several names circulating as possible summer replacements

Vicario is not the only name on the list, however. The most concrete alternative leads to Elia Caprile, who is keeping goal for Serie A club Cagliari this season. His performances have attracted the attention of several clubs, including Inter.

In addition, 23-year-old Noah Atubolu from Freiburg, who is regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, is also being discussed. And then there is Mike Maignan. The captain of city rivals Milan's contract expires in 2026 and there are rumors of a possible move to the other side of the Navigli.

