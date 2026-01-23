Leaders Inter Milan celebrated a 6-2 victory at home to Pisa in the 22nd round of Serie A, despite being 2-0 down after 23 minutes and two goals from Stefano Moreo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Inter's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer should be particularly pleased with the turnaround, as he initiated the 0:1 (11th) with a misplaced pass. Defender Manuel Akanji was substituted for the home team in the 80th minute with the score at 3-2. Six different players scored for Milan, who scored three times in each half. The Swiss Michel Aebischer played for Pisa until the 70th minute.

Thanks to their third win in a row, Inter extended their lead at the top of the table to six points. City rivals AC Milan, their closest rivals, will therefore be challenged at AS Roma on Sunday.