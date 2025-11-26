Inter coach Christian Chivu continues to back Yann Sommer. imago

After losing the Milan derby, Yann Sommer has come under heavy criticism in Italy. Will the Swiss now even lose his starting place? Inter coach Christian Chivu defends the goalkeeper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the derby defeat against Milan, Yann Sommer has come in for heavy criticism in Italy, with some media seeing his place as a regular in danger.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu demonstratively backs Sommer and emphasizes that the Swiss is still the clear number one.

Despite discussions about replacement keeper Martinez, Sommer is also expected to be in goal for the Champions League match against Atlético Madrid (live on blue Sport). Show more

"Inter have a problem", "potential weak point" or "no longer the same explosiveness as before" - Yann Sommer is being heavily criticized in the Italian press after Inter's 1-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Some media speculate that Sommer's starting place could be in danger because his performances have fluctuated since the start of the season. Josep Martinez, who had already been moved into the starting eleven twice in September, could get more game time in the near future, according to speculation.

However, ahead of Milan's Champions League game at Atlético Madrid (Wednesday, 21:00 live on blue Sport), Inter coach Cristian Chivu made it clear that Sommer continues to enjoy his full confidence. "I also have confidence in Martinez, but for me Sommer is number one," Chivu said on Amazon Prime.

On Sky, the coach goes a little further when asked about Sommer. "I have to defend the players because I have 22 at my disposal and they are all good and deserve to play for Inter. Martinez will get his chances, he's had a difficult time and sooner or later it will be his turn when he feels ready."

Will Sommer silence his critics once again?

Substitute goalkeeper Martinez was involved in a car accident in October and ran over an 81-year-old man in a wheelchair, who subsequently died. According to media reports, Martinez is being looked after by a psychologist at the club. However, he was recently back in the squad.

Sommer is likely to be back in goal against Atlético. Especially as the 36-year-old has already proven once this season that he is not fazed by critical voices. When the Swiss was supposedly counted out in September, he shone against Ajax with a top performance.

In any case, Sommer is a bench player in the Champions League. He has only conceded one goal in the four games so far. If the former international goalkeeper also keeps a clean sheet against Atlético, he should silence his critics once again.