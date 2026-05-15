Slowly but surely, the soccer transfer market is picking up again. blue Sport reports on the most important transfers and covers the hottest rumors.
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Sommer’s departure from Inter likely confirmed
Yann Sommer is highly likely to leave Inter Milan. The 37-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the month. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport,” Sommer has already said goodbye to his teammates. Inter has reportedly found a replacement in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.
According to the Italian newspaper, Ajax Amsterdam is showing great interest in signing Sommer. Since Vitezslav Jaros is returning to Liverpool after his loan, the Dutch club is on the hunt for a number one goalkeeper.
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Defender Van Breemen moves from Basel to Portugal
Dutch defender Finn van Breemen is leaving FC Basel one year before his contract expires. The 23-year-old is moving to Famalicão in the top Portuguese league.
Van Breemen joined Basel in 2023 from his youth club ADO Den Haag and made 52 appearances across all competitions over three seasons. The center back was sidelined by injuries on several occasions.
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Dominik Schmid set for move to Austria
FCB defender Dominik Schmid is reportedly set to join RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. This is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on social media. The medical exam is reportedly scheduled to take place today.
The transfer fee for the 28-year-old is reported to be around three million euros. Schmid moved from Grasshoppers to Basel in the summer of 2023 and won the double with FCB in the 2024/25 season.
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Real Madrid offers 150 million for Julian Alvarez
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has apparently followed through on his big promise. After the Real boss announced during the presidential elections that he would offer 150 million euros for a world-class star if he were successfully re-elected, the Royals struck on Tuesday.
Or at least they tried to. According to an official statement from the club, the target of the mega-offer was Atlético striker Julian Alvarez.
“Real Madrid C.F. announces that, following today’s board meeting, the club has submitted an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the transfer rights of player Julian Alvarez,” reads a brief statement on the club’s website.
Real added: “After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made in the spirit of the good relations between the two clubs, and rejected it, citing the player’s release clause.”
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Atlético Mocks Real’s Bid for Alvarez
The reaction from their city rivals was not long in coming. On social media, Atlético responded with numerous laughing emojis.
Later, the Colchoneros sent a message to Real Madrid, stating, among other things: “You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: We’re not thanking you for anything.”
They are not considering or reviewing “any offer” for Alvarez, the statement continued. This statement is likely also directed at their rivals from Barcelona, who attempted to submit a bid for the Argentine striker a few days ago.
Real Madrid’s attempt, however, is even more laughable, Atlético writes on the “X” platform.
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Colin Kleine-Bekel to remain with FCSG next season
FC St. Gallen can count on Colin Kleine-Bekel’s services again next season. The German defender will remain on loan from VfL Bochum for another year until the summer of 2027, as the cup winner announced on Tuesday.
Kleine-Bekel was already under contract with FCSG on loan for the last six months. During that time, the 23-year-old center back made 14 appearances in the Super League, scoring one goal. In the Cup, the former Borussia Dortmund youth player featured in the semifinals and final.
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Juventus Interested in World Cup-Winning Goalkeeper
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus Turin is interested in signing Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Dibu Martinez.
Reports suggest talks are already underway, and Juve is not deterred by the 33-year-old’s high salary demands.
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Andoni Iraola to succeed Arne Slot at Liverpool
Liverpool FC will be coached by Andoni Iraola in the future. As the Premier League club announced, the 43-year-old will take over on July 1. According to media reports, Arne Slot’s successor has been given a contract running until the summer of 2028.
“I’m really excited, really excited. Because, of course, everyone knows Liverpool; you know it’s a big club, a huge club, one of the biggest in the world,” said Iraola, who hails from Spain. “The atmosphere, the fans, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-class players, the chance to compete for titles. I don’t think it gets any more appealing than this. You rarely find something like this.”
Liverpool is his biggest challenge as a coach to date. The Reds, along with Manchester United, are England’s record champions, with both clubs having won 20 titles.
Iraola has enjoyed success over the past three years with Liverpool’s league rival Bournemouth. He led the “Cherries” to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing a spot in the Europa League and finishing just three points behind fifth-place Liverpool. His successor at Bournemouth will be Marco Rose.
The 47-year-old Slot still had a contract with Liverpool through the summer of 2027, but had to leave after a disappointing season. As Jürgen Klopp’s successor, Slot had managed the team since 2024 and won the championship right away. In the past season, however, Liverpool clearly fell short of its own expectations. The gap to champions Arsenal was 25 points at the end.
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Bournemouth signs Rose
Premier League club AFC Bournemouth is losing head coach Andoni Iraola this summer. The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of June, and according to consistent media reports, Iraola is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC, where he is set to replace the dismissed Arne Slot.
In Bournemouth, they’ve already moved past the “if” stage. On Thursday, the club will introduce Marco Rose as its new manager. The experienced Bundesliga manager (Gladbach, Dortmund, Leipzig) has been without a club since March 2025—when he was fired by the Saxons.
Now he is taking over from Iraola. With Bournemouth, Rose will compete in both the Premier League and the Europa League next season. The German signed a contract through 2029.
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Spaniard Martinez is the new coach in Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen is starting the upcoming season with a new coach. Spaniard Carles Martinez succeeds the released Dane Kasper Hjulmand.
The 42-year-old Martinez is moving from Toulouse to the Rhineland. After a brief stint as an assistant coach, he spent three years in charge at the Ligue 1 club. He has agreed to a two-year deal with the Leverkusen management.
The dismissal of Hjulmand, who is twelve years older and whose contract would have remained valid for the next season, came as no surprise. Speculation about the split had been circulating in the German media for some time, especially since things on the field had not gone entirely according to plan. Leverkusen finished the season in 6th place and missed out on qualifying for the Champions League. Instead, the Bayer-owned team will compete in the Europa League.
Hjulmand had taken over the position last September following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman had to step down after just two months and only two Bundesliga matches.
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Gian-Luca Privitelli takes over as coach at FC Thun
The Swiss champions have found a successor for Mauro Lustrinelli. Gian-Luca Privitelli is leaving his position with the Swiss U20 national team to become the new head coach of FC Thun. The club confirmed this on Thursday. The 46-year-old has signed a contract with the Bernese Oberland club through 2030.
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YB will not sign Chris Bedia
Chris Bedia is leaving Bern’s Young Boys. The club did not exercise the option to permanently sign the striker from Union Berlin, as YB announced on Wednesday. The 30-year-old moved to Bern in January 2025 and played in 67 competitive matches, scoring 28 goals. He scored 23 of those in the league, three in the Europa League, and two in the Swiss Cup.
Lukasz Lakomy will also not be returning to Bern. The Polish player, who spent the recently concluded season on loan at Oud-Heverlee Leuven, has been permanently signed by the Belgian club.
Kastriot Imeri, Lewin Blum, Rhodri Smith, and Emmanuel Tsimba, on the other hand, are returning from various loan spells.
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Thun Declines Purchase Option for Kastriot Imeri
FC Thun will not exercise the purchase option for Kastriot Imeri, the club announced on Wednesday. The attacking player, who joined Thun on loan from Young Boys in August 2025, started 19 times in the just-concluded championship season—the 25-year-old scored six goals and provided eight assists.
“Kastriot Imeri fit seamlessly into the team from the very beginning and played his part in Thun’s strong collective effort to win the championship title,” FC Thun wrote in a press release. After an “analysis of the overall situation,” FC Thun officials decided not to exercise the agreed-upon purchase option. Imeri has a contract with Young Boys through 2027.
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Fabian Schär stays at Newcastle
Fabian Schär will remain with Newcastle United for at least one more season. The 34-year-old center back extended his contract, which was set to expire at the end of the month, by one year through 2027, as the English Premier League club announced.
This means Schär, who had played 86 international matches for Switzerland before retiring from the national team following the last European Championship, is entering his ninth season with Newcastle and is the second-longest-serving player on the Magpies’ roster.
Since his move from La Coruña to Newcastle in July 2018, Schär has played 251 matches for the club coached by Eddie Howe. He reached the Champions League twice with Newcastle and won the League Cup in 2025. The Eastern Swiss player has been sidelined since early January with an ankle injury.
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Lugano signs Joel Bichsel
FC Lugano has announced its third transfer of the summer break. The Ticino-based club is bolstering its defense with Joel Bichsel. The 24-year-old from Olten comes from German third-division side Saarbrücken and has signed a contract through 2029.
Bichsel, who came up through the YB youth system and has experience playing for the Swiss U21 national team, plays as a center back or left fullback.
In May, Lugano signed two wingers: Colombian Beckham Castro and Honduran Dereck Moncada.
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Konaté set for move to Real
Ibrahima Konaté’s future appears to be decided: The French center back will leave Liverpool when his contract expires. The club officially confirmed his departure at the end of May after five years at Anfield Road.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will be the 27-year-old’s next employer. Reportedly, a basic agreement has already been reached between Konaté and the Royal Club.
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Iraola to become Liverpool coach
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Andoni Iraola is set to become the new manager at Liverpool FC. The Spaniard is also being touted as a potential successor to Kasper Hjulmand in Leverkusen.
According to media reports, Andoni Iraola is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports on the platform X, the Reds and the 43-year-old have reached a basic agreement. The expert did not provide any details regarding the duration of the Spaniard’s contract in Liverpool. The website “The Athletic” also reported on the new manager in Liverpool.
Iraola, who was also rumored to be a successor to coach Kasper Hjulmand at Bayer Leverkusen, has enjoyed success at AFC Bournemouth over the past three years. In the most recent Premier League season, he led the team to a sixth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League, finishing just three points behind Liverpool FC.
Slot had to leave Liverpool
The Spaniard’s contract in Bournemouth is expiring. The 43-year-old had announced early on that he would be leaving the club in southern England after three years. In his first two seasons, Bournemouth finished twelfth and ninth under his leadership.
At Liverpool, Iraola would succeed Arne Slot. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties after the season ended following a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish fifth in the Premier League. The previous year, Slot had won the league title with Liverpool.
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Bologna has found a new coach
Bologna has found a new coach. As the Italian club announced on Tuesday, Domenico Tedesco will take the helm of the Serie A club.
The 40-year-old succeeds Vincenzo Italiano, whom Bologna parted ways with shortly after the season ended, and signed a contract through June 2028. Tedesco was most recently without a club after the Turkish club Fenerbahçe released him at the end of April. He won the German Cup in 2022 with RB Leipzig, which he coached from 2021 to 2023.
It remains to be seen whether Swiss national team player Remo Freuler will play under Tedesco. His contract, which expires this summer, has not yet been extended. Simon Sohm was the second Swiss player at Bologna—the midfielder, on loan from Fiorentina, joined the club on a loan deal. Bologna holds an option to buy.
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St. Gallen signs Leon Frokaj
Leon Frokaj is joining FC St. Gallen. As the club from eastern Switzerland announced on Monday, the midfielder signed a four-year contract. The 21-year-old played for FC Aarau last season.
Frokaj played 36 competitive matches over the course of a year for the Challenge League club, which narrowly missed promotion this season after a defeat in the promotion playoff against Grasshoppers. The Kosovar U-national team player was trained in the youth academy of FC Basel.
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Luka Elsner to Become Coach at Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport has found a new coach. As the Super League club announced on Monday, Luka Elsner will take over as head coach starting next season.
The Slovenian has signed a contract with Lausanne-Sport through the end of June 2028. At just 31 years old, he took over a team as head coach for the first time—back in August 2013, at the Slovenian club NK Domzale. Since then, he has coached Union Saint-Gilloise and Pafos, among others.
Elsner replaces Markus Neumayr and Migjen Basha in Lausanne, who had been leading the team on an interim basis since April. This follows the Vaud-based club’s decision to dismiss Peter Zeidler due to “results deemed insufficient in the second half of the season.”
“We are convinced that Luka Elsner is the ideal man to help us achieve our goal: to establish the club permanently among the top six in Swiss soccer and to play a significant role in the Swiss Cup,” Vincent Steinmann, CEO of Lausanne-Sport, is quoted as saying in the club’s press release. Elsner himself says of his appointment: “I immediately wanted to work with these people and this group of players.”
Elsner will be supported by Dejan Kopasic, who will serve as assistant coach. The two Slovenians have previously worked together at various clubs.
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Undav Extends Contract in Stuttgart
Shortly before leaving for the U.S., German national team player Deniz Undav has extended his contract with VfB Stuttgart early by another two years and will remain with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2029. As the DFB Cup finalist announced, the contract—originally valid until the end of June 2027—now includes an option for an additional year.
Undav’s salary is reportedly set to rise from 4.5 million euros to up to 6 million euros. According to media reports, this is in addition to a one-time signing bonus in the low single-digit millions.
The forward initially joined Stuttgart on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in England in the summer of 2023. Over the past season, Undav scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 competitive matches. As a result, the key player and vice-captain played a decisive role in VfB’s second Champions League appearance since 2024.
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Gordon’s move to FC Barcelona finalized
FC Bayern has come up short in its pursuit of Anthony Gordon. The attacking player is moving from Newcastle to FC Barcelona. According to media reports, the transfer fee is around 80 million euros.
The transfer of attacking player Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona is complete. The English international has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish champions through the summer of 2031, the club announced.
German record champions FC Bayern Munich are also said to have been interested in signing the 25-year-old. However, Gordon opted for the team led by former national team coach Hansi Flick. The Catalans are reportedly paying around 80 million euros for the transfer.
Last season, he scored 17 goals for Newcastle—ten of them in the Champions League. Gordon made his Premier League debut with Everton FC and moved to Newcastle United in January 2023.
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Adi Hütter returns as coach of Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt has found a new coach. Former YB championship-winning coach Adi Hütter, a familiar face, will succeed Spaniard Albert Riera.
Five years after his voluntary departure, Adi Hütter is thus returning to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 56-year-old Austrian takes over the team—which includes Swiss international Aurèle Amenda—from Spaniard Albert Riera, whom the club parted ways with after less than four months following a disappointing season that saw them finish 8th in the Bundesliga.
Hütter, who previously coached the Hessian club successfully from 2018 to 2021, has signed a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs through the summer of 2029. Most recently, he worked in France at AS Monaco, where he was dismissed last October. From 2015 to 2018, Hütter coached Young Boys and led the Bern-based club to its first championship title in 32 years in 2018, following two second-place finishes.
During his first tenure in Frankfurt, Hütter led Eintracht to the semifinals of the Europa League in 2019. However, his voluntary departure to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2021—despite having two years remaining on his contract—did not go entirely smoothly.
Now, Hütter is tasked with steering Eintracht back into calm waters and, above all, back onto the European soccer stage following the brief yet turbulent tenure of his predecessor, Albert Riera. Finishing eighth in the table, Frankfurt missed out on an international spot in the past Bundesliga season.
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Servette finds successor for Joël Mall
Servette FC has found a successor for Joël Mall. The Geneva-based club has signed Lithuanian goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas for the next three seasons.
The 25-time international most recently played for the Romanian club Universitatea Cluj; prior to that, he was under contract with Stade Rennes in France, among others. In Geneva, the 29-year-old Gertmonas will compete with captain Jérémy Frick for the starting goalkeeper spot.
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Deal is done: Mall moves to YB
After three years with Servette, Joel Mall is moving to Bern’s Young Boys. There, the 35-year-old will replace backup goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who has moved to Zurich, and will serve as the number two behind starting goalkeeper Marvin Keller.
In a video posted on YouTube, Mall addresses the Bern fans for the first time. He is “proud to sign here,” said the 20-time Cyprus national team goalkeeper.
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Beckham joins FC Lugano
FC Lugano has signed Colombian winger Beckham David Castro. The transfer fee is reported to be around one million dollars. The 22-year-old is moving from his home country, where he played for Millonarios, to Lugano, where he has signed a contract through 2029.
Lugano’s sporting director, Sebastien Pelzer, said of the new signing: “Beckham is a player we’ve been closely monitoring for some time, and we’re convinced he can be a key addition to our squad. Despite his young age, he has already played more than 100 professional matches and gained a lot of valuable experience in a demanding environment. With his burst of speed and technical skills, he can offer us additional options on offense, and we’re excited to provide him with the ideal conditions here in Lugano to fully realize his potential.”
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Lustrinelli’s move to Union confirmed
Mauro Lustrinelli will become the head coach of 1. FC Union Berlin. This was confirmed by the Bundesliga club and FC Thun on Thursday afternoon. “After winning the Swiss championship title, the successful head coach expressed a desire to take the next step in his career and take over the coaching position at Union Berlin. FC Thun has granted this request and is allowing Lustrinelli to move to the Bundesliga,” the club stated in its press release.
Union notes that Lustrinelli “brings international experience as well as a clear, development-oriented playing philosophy.” The 50-year-old will succeed Marie-Louise Eta at the Berlin club, who will now coach Union’s women’s team. While the clubs have agreed to remain silent regarding the terms of the transfer, media reports mention a transfer fee of one million euros. Lustrinelli would have had a contract with Thun until 2028.
“We owe Mauro a great deal. It is an honor for FC Thun that the coach is making the direct leap to the Bundesliga—that has never happened before. We wish Mauro all the best,” President Andreas Gerber is quoted as saying.
On the soccer talk show “Heimspiel,” Thun legend Hans-Peter Latour commented as recently as Tuesday on a possible move by Lustrinelli to the Bundesliga: “If you have the chance, you go.”
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FCB brings in new transfer chief from Manchester United
Last week, David Degen announced in an interview with blue Sport that a new scouting team led by a technical director would be handling transfers at FC Basel this summer. On Tuesday, FCB also announced the names: Andreas Herrmann has been hired as technical director, Marko Filipovic as head scout, and Dennis Hofmann as scout.
“With these three new additions, the club hopes to take another step toward professionalization and innovation in this area, which is crucial for the club’s sporting future,” FCB wrote in a statement. It remains to be seen whether and when the successor to outgoing sporting director Daniel Stucki will be introduced.
Andreas Herrmann worked for Manchester United for many years, most recently as Head of Emerging Talent. During his time with the English record champions, he worked in various scouting areas—from the youth teams to the first team. At FCB, Herrmann will assume the role of Technical Director effective immediately, taking on operational responsibility for scouting, recruiting, negotiations, and agent management.
He will be supported by Marko Filipovic, who is also moving from Manchester United to Basel and will take on the role of Chief Scout at FCB. Dennis Hofmann is joining FCB from Eintracht Frankfurt and will serve as a scout in the future.
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Maresca to Succeed Guardiola at Man City
Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City after this season. It is not yet official, but several media outlets are reporting that the Catalan coach has already informed City officials of his decision.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is already clear who will succeed Guardiola. Enzo Maresca—who was Chelsea FC’s head coach until January—will take over the position next season. Maresca is already familiar with the club; the Italian served as coach of City’s U23 team from 2020 to 2021 and was Guardiola’s assistant coach from 2022 to 2023.
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Lindner joins FC Zurich
At YB, Heinz Lindner was the backup goalkeeper, and it’s likely to be no different at FCZ. Nevertheless, he has signed a two-year contract with the Zurich-based club.
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Mourinho to become Real Madrid’s new coach
It’s now official: José Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid. That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He reports that the club, the Portuguese star coach, and his current employer, Benfica Lisbon, have reached an agreement. Only the contract signature is reportedly still pending. Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, is set to receive a two-year contract.
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Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a coach again
Eintracht Frankfurt is parting ways with coach Albert Riera and his assistants by mutual agreement following the Bundesliga season. Eintracht finished the season in 8th place. The coaching staff had only taken over in February of this year.
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Alonso to become new Chelsea coach
It’s now official: Chelsea has announced the signing of coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been given a four-year contract and will take up his new position on July 1.
Alonso, who once played for Real Madrid himself, joined the club in the summer of 2025 as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti. In January 2026, the contract was terminated after just over six months.
Before his stint in Spain, he had coached Bayer Leverkusen for two and a half years and, in 2024, led the team to an unbeaten season, winning the double of the league title and the cup.
Chelsea has had a poor season. Enzo Maresca was fired on January 1 while the team was in 5th place; things did not improve under his successor, Liam Rosenior. Last Saturday, the team lost the cup final, meaning a disastrous season did not end on a positive note.
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Lustrinelli Apparently Top Candidate at Union Berlin
As German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, Thun’s championship-winning coach Mauro Lustrinelli is in “advanced” talks with Bundesliga club Union Berlin.
However, the report adds that an agreement between the clubs has not yet been reached.
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Alonso new Chelsea coach
Xabi Alonso and Chelsea are said to have agreed on a contract through 2030. This is reported by the usually reliable“Athletic.” According to the report, the Spaniard was in London for a meeting where a four-year deal was agreed upon.
Alonso moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Real Madrid last summer but was dismissed in the Spanish capital after poor results during his first season.
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Lewandowski must leave Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski’s time at FC Barcelona is over. The Polish player will not be offered a new contract by the Spanish champions. “Came as a star, leaves as a legend,” Barcelona wrote on social media.
The Polish international played for Barcelona for four years and won the Spanish league title three times during that time. It is still unclear what the 37-year-old will do next.
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals so far this season. There are still two matchdays remaining in Spain’s La Liga.
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Will Alonso take over at Chelsea?
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Xabi Alonso is on Chelsea’s radar, and initial talks have already taken place. However, according to the always well-informed Italian, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and Marco Silva are also potential candidates for the coaching job at the soccer powerhouse, which has been struggling badly this season.
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Joel Mall to YB on a free transfer?
Bern’s Young Boys are reportedly considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer, according to the“Berner Zeitung.” The 35-year-old is terminating his contract with Servette, which runs through 2027, this summer by mutual agreement.
At YB, Mall would serve as the backup to starting goalkeeper Marvin Keller and is likely being considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who is also being linked with a move.
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Silvan Widmer stays in Mainz
Silvan Widmer is staying with Mainz 05. The Swiss international has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club. However, the club did not disclose the length of the new contract.
Widmer moved from FC Basel to Mainz in 2021. There, the right-back rose to become a key player and captain. This season, the 33-year-old made 39 competitive appearances, scoring three goals.
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Here’s what Basel boss Degen says about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri—and Sommer’s rejection
Following the 1-3 loss to St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, one thing is clear: FC Basel will not be playing in European competition next season. FCB boss David Degen speaks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, and the upcoming shake-up. Click here for the article.
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Decision on Neuer at Bayern Munich has been made
Things could move quickly now: Manuel Neuer’s contract extension with FC Bayern has been in the works for weeks—and it’s likely to be announced soon. The goalkeeper will apparently have to make some concessions. Click here for the article.