Liverpool FC will be coached by Andoni Iraola in the future. As the Premier League club announced, the 43-year-old will take over on July 1. According to media reports, Arne Slot’s successor has been given a contract running until the summer of 2028.

“I’m really excited, really excited. Because, of course, everyone knows Liverpool; you know it’s a big club, a huge club, one of the biggest in the world,” said Iraola, who hails from Spain. “The atmosphere, the fans, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-class players, the chance to compete for titles. I don’t think it gets any more appealing than this. You rarely find something like this.”

Liverpool is his biggest challenge as a coach to date. The Reds, along with Manchester United, are England’s record champions, with both clubs having won 20 titles.

Iraola has enjoyed success over the past three years with Liverpool’s league rival Bournemouth. He led the “Cherries” to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing a spot in the Europa League and finishing just three points behind fifth-place Liverpool. His successor at Bournemouth will be Marco Rose.

The 47-year-old Slot still had a contract with Liverpool through the summer of 2027, but had to leave after a disappointing season. As Jürgen Klopp’s successor, Slot had managed the team since 2024 and won the championship right away. In the past season, however, Liverpool clearly fell short of its own expectations. The gap to champions Arsenal was 25 points at the end.