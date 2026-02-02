A dangerous incident occurs in Serie A. Inter Milan fans throw a firecracker at their opponents' goalkeeper. But the perpetrator is worse off than the goalkeeper.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero is hit by a firecracker on Sunday, but is able to continue playing after a short treatment.

The perpetrator, an Inter fan, was identified by the police. He apparently lost three fingers in the incident.

The incident is also likely to have consequences for Inter Milan. Show more

Goalkeeper Emil Audero of Italian first division club US Cremonese has been attacked with a firework by Inter Milan fans. The keeper went down in the penalty area in the 59th minute of his team's home match when the firecracker hit just a few steps away from Audero.

The match was restarted after an interruption. The goalkeeper himself got up again after brief treatment and continued to play. The Indonesian international goalkeeper played for Inter himself in the 2023/24 season. The Inter professionals around Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji also reacted with great incomprehension to the action of their own supporters.

Fans throw a firecracker in the direction of Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero, who falls to the ground. dpa

The perpetrator loses three fingers

According to the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the police managed to identify the perpetrator. He lost three fingers in his dangerous action and was subsequently taken to hospital. According to the report, he will be arrested. Following the match, tensions also arose between Ultras and the police at Cremona station.

Because Audero continued to play after the incident, Inter did not have to fear a forfeit defeat. However, Inter will certainly be punished with a very high fine, and there could also be ghost games.

Milan won the game 2-0 and remain top of the table. Inter have 55 points after 23 matchdays. The runners-up AC Milan, with the Swiss Ardon Jashari and Zachary Athekame, are currently eight points behind their big city rivals with one match less played.