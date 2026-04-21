Manuel Akanji (right) and his Inter Milan team-mates are in a state of joy after reaching the cup final Keystone

Inter Milan are through to the Italian Cup final after a spectacular comeback. With a 3:2 home win, the sovereign Serie A leaders shivered their way through to the semi-final second leg against Como.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer sat on the bench as usual in the cup this season and thus also in the goalless draw in the first leg, leaving the goal to his actual replacement, Spaniard Josep Martinez. Manuel Akanji, on the other hand, played in Inter's back three.

For a long time, however, it did not look as if the Nerazzurri would be able to play for their tenth cup victory at the Olimpico in Rome on May 13. The surprise team from Como, coached by Cesc Fabregas and sniffing at the Champions League places in fifth place in their second season after returning to Serie A, were not undeservedly 2-0 ahead. But then Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu equalized the game with goals in the 69th and 86th minutes, before substitute Petar Sucic scored the much-acclaimed 3-2 winner for the home team shortly before the end of normal time, following a pass from Calhanoglu.

This means the double is still possible for Inter, who have a clear twelve-point lead in the Serie A championship with a few rounds to go. Atalanta Bergamo and Lazio Rome will determine their opponents in the final on Wednesday. The first leg ended 2-2.