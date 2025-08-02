Lionel Messi is to stay in Florida. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

The club bosses want him to play for Inter Miami for a long time to come. That is why they are offering Lionel Messi a three-year contract - at least. He can stay longer if he wants to, they say.

DPA dpa

Inter Miami are reportedly offering Lionel Messi a new contract for three years - and more if the Argentine football superstar wants it. At least that is what the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca" is reporting. According to the report, Messi can practically decide for himself how long he wants to play for co-owner David Beckham's club in Major League Soccer in the USA.

Messi will be 41 years old in the summer of 2028. Another role at Inter after his career is also said to be conceivable. Marca did not name a source. The Argentinian sports newspaper "Olé" also reported an offer until mid-2028 and wrote: "Everything points to him continuing to play in the pink jersey." Messi moved to Inter in the summer of 2023. He had previously had a two-year intermezzo at Paris Saint-Germain after 20 years at FC Barcelona.

World champion colleague for the feel-good atmosphere

It is well known that Inter want to keep Messi for at least the 2026 World Cup season. The club's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, will also open next year. However, wild speculation about an offer from Saudi Arabia surfaced again a few weeks ago. Messi had already rejected such an offer when he moved from PSG to Miami.

Those responsible at Inter are trying to create the best possible feel-good atmosphere for the world champion. The team coach is now his long-time national team colleague Javier Mascherano, and Miami recently signed Messi compatriot Rodrigo de Paul from the 2022 World Cup team. Messi has left it open as to whether he will be defending his title with the Argentinians next year. However, it is more likely that he will. His current contract is valid until the end of the year.