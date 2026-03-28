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USA Inter Miami names stadium stand after Lionel Messi

SDA

28.3.2026 - 03:05

Lionel Messi has scored 82 goals in 94 appearances for Inter Miami. (archive picture)
Lionel Messi has scored 82 goals in 94 appearances for Inter Miami. (archive picture)
Keystone

A grandstand in the new stadium of MLS club Inter Miami will bear Lionel Messi's name in future. Special experiences and surprises are planned for fans there.

Keystone-SDA

28.03.2026, 03:05

A great honor for football superstar Lionel Messi: his MLS club Inter Miami has named a stand in the new stadium after him. "Paying tribute to someone doesn't always mean closing a chapter. Sometimes it's about recognizing that you are a witness to something unique," the club wrote in a statement.

In the stadium where the American Major Soccer League club will play in future, spectators will be able to watch the Argentinian world champion's performances from the Leo Messi Stand. It extends over blocks 117-121 in the lower tier and 217-223 in the upper tier - and is intended to offer fans a special experience. There are "surprises and special moments planned in this special and historic area", it said. The first game at Nu Stadium, which has a capacity of 26,700 spectators, will take place on April 4.

World star Messi also became a club legend in Miami

In addition to his numerous major successes in his long international career, Messi also became a legend at Inter Miami. He won the MLS Cup with the team in 2025 and has scored 82 goals and provided 53 assists in 94 appearances to date - a club record, of course.

Incidentally, this is not the first stand to be named after Messi: Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys named a stand after the 2022 World Cup winner in 2025. Messi had played for the club at a young age before moving to FC Barcelona in 2000 at the age of 13 and launching his global career.

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