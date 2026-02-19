They are becoming a real terror for the favorites. Borussia Dortmund already know that. FK Bodö Glimt is shaking up the Champions League.

DPA dpa

For Italy's "La Gazzetta dello Sport", the town of around 50,000 inhabitants north of the Arctic Circle is simply "hell". Norway's "Verdens Gang", meanwhile, has already asked its readers: "Can FK Bodö Glimt reach the Champions League final?"

Stadium with just over 8,000 spectators

The four-time Norwegian champions - most recently in 2024 - have now embarrassed the next top European club. Inter Milan, last season's Champions League finalists, lost 1:3 in the play-off first leg at the Aspmyra Stadium, which will soon have an artificial pitch and a capacity of just over 8,000 spectators.

The outsider's impressive recent record in the European Champions League: 2:2 at Borussia Dortmund, 3:1 against Manchester City in Bodö, 2:1 at Atlético Madrid and now the victory against the team from the Olympic city, for whom the motto now remains, at worst: To have been there is everything.

Not just defending in the second leg

"A problem with the attitude? I don't think so," said Inter goalscorer Francesco Pio Esposito: "Bodö is a strong team, even if they might not have a big name yet." Not yet.

After the hosts took the lead in the 20th minute through Sondre Brunstad Fet after a wonderful chipped pass from captain Kasper Högh, Esposito equalized 10 minutes later. But then around 180 seconds turned the small stadium into the scene of a big victory: First Jens Petter Hauge scored in the 61st minute to make it 2:1, then Högh made it 3:1.

Sondre Brunstad Fet could once have started a different sporting career. Mats Torbergsen/NTB/dpa

"That's an excellent starting point. But we know from the Europa League how difficult it is away from home in Europe, said Knutsen according to Norwegian media: "We mustn't think that we have to defend anything." Reaching the round of 16 could lead to a reunion with former Champions League winners Manchester City or a clash with Sporting Lisbon.

What all this has to do with record-breaking Olympian Klaebo

But before that, the second leg is scheduled for this Tuesday at the Olympic opening stadium in the Italian fashion metropolis. "I'm really looking forward to traveling to Milan soon," goalscorer Fet replied with a broad smile to Norwegian broadcaster NRK when asked about the fact that he could have already been in Milan if he had chosen a different career path. He was regarded as a great cross-country talent

And coach Knutsen, referring to Norway's gold medal winner and cross-country skiing giant Johannes Klaebo, said: "I suspect Kaebo is glad he didn't become a cross-country skier, because then he wouldn't be a historic Winter Olympian right now." At Inter, they might see it differently.