Italy Inter Milan lead after losing points

SDA

28.12.2024 - 23:04

Yann Sommer keeps the box clean and plays along (archive photo)
Keystone

Inter Milan secure their fifth championship win in a row. The team with goalkeeper Yann Sommer wins 3-0 away against Cagliari.

Keystone-SDA

28.12.2024, 23:04

It was the eighth time this season that the Swiss goalkeeper had kept a clean sheet in the championship.

Inter even lead Serie A on points lost, as Atalanta Bergamo were held to a 1-1 draw away to Lazio Roma. Although Atalanta have one more point than Milan, they have also played one more game.

A run of eleven wins in Serie A came to an end for Atalanta and a historic year - the team from Bergamo won the Europa League in May - almost ended in defeat. The equalizer only came shortly before the end.

