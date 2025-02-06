Moise Kean is in top form Keystone

Inter Milan missed out on a move to the top of the Serie A table. The team with goalkeeper Yann Sommer lost the supplementary match at Fiorentina 3-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match was abandoned after 16 minutes at the beginning of December following the cardiac arrest of Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove. The remaining 74 minutes played on Thursday were initially even until Luca Ranieri (60') and Moise Kean (68') made it 2-0 for the hosts within a short space of time. Kean beat Yann Sommer for a second time in the 89th minute. The striker, who joined from Juventus in the summer, now has 15 goals for the season.

Inter Milan, who face Fiorentina again on Monday in the 24th round, remain three points behind leaders Napoli.

Edoardo Bove watched the game from the Fiorentina bench. However, it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will be allowed to play in Italy again. A medical commission will have to decide. After receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch and in intensive care, he was fitted with a removable subcutaneous defibrillator. Upcoming tests will show whether he needs it permanently or not. At least his career in Italy depends on it.

In Italy, it is forbidden to take part in top-class sport with an implanted defibrillator. This is why the Dane Christian Eriksen had to move from Inter Milan to England after his cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship.