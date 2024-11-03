  1. Residential Customers
Sommer keeps a clean sheet Inter Milan move closer to leaders Napoli

3.11.2024 - 23:04

Yann Sommer and Inter Milan move closer to leaders Napoli.
Inter Milan closed the gap on leaders Napoli in Serie A to one point with a 1-0 win over Venezia. The latter lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Inter Milan win 1-0 against Venezia, Napoli lose 3-0 to Atalanta.
  • Leader Napoli's lead over chasing Inter Milan melts to one point.
Inter Milan, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer not very busy, needed a little patience to get the three points they had budgeted for against promoted Venezia. It was only after more than an hour that the Argentinian captain and world champion Lautaro Martinez took the lead that was to last.

Inter were somewhat fortunate that the supposed equalizer was disallowed well into stoppage time after the VAR intervened due to a handball.

The champions thus reduced the gap to leaders Napoli to one point. The southern Italians were demolished 3-0 at home by Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo. Ademola Lookman scored twice before the break.

Atalanta - like Fiorentina after a 1-0 win at Torino - are now three points behind Napoli.

