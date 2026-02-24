On the losing end in the far north of Norway: Yann Sommer and Inter Milan go into the second leg against Bodö/Glimt with a 3-1 deficit Keystone

Inter Milan are challenged in the second leg of the Champions League play-offs. Last year's finalists face a two-goal deficit against outsiders Bodö/Glimt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

3:1 against Manchester City. 2:1 at Atlético Madrid. 3:1 against Inter Milan. Bodö/Glimt's last three results read like a fairytale. But these miraculous events have actually happened. The first two results were also necessary to make the Vikings' dream come true - a place in the top flight this winter. After all, the team from the far north had not yet won a game in the Champions League. It was only at the last minute and thanks to a magnificent final spurt that coach Kjetil Knutsen's team unexpectedly made it into the play-offs after all.

Last Wednesday, it was not only the fans of Bodö/Glimt who set off fireworks before the club's historic first knockout game in the top flight. The team of the dethroned Norwegian champions also fired up north of the Arctic Circle, meaning that they will travel to Milan for the second leg with a cushion.

Some with focus, others in rhythm

Bodö/Glimt's latest results are all the more remarkable as the Norwegian championship is based on the annual calendar. The league has been suspended since the end of November and the new season does not start until mid-March. Rhythm of play? Not a chance. While the Norwegians have only played four competitive matches since the end of November (in addition to the three wins against the European heavyweights, there was also a remarkable 2-2 draw in Dortmund), Inter Milan have played 20 games in the same period.

The Italian top team with Swiss players Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji is not only in full rhythm, but is also enjoying great form. In the league, Christian Chivu's team are edging ever closer to winning the Scudetto with a ten-point lead over their closest rivals AC Milan. Accordingly, the full focus is now on the Champions League. An elimination against the Norwegian underdogs would be an embarrassment for last year's finalists.

Not only Sommer and Akanji will be called upon, but above all the attacking forces, as Inter must make up for a two-goal deficit. However, Lautaro Martinez, the captain and top scorer, is missing through injury. Good for Milan, they have a broad squad. Frenchman Marcus Thuram alone, who came off the bench in the first leg and is likely to replace Martinez up front on Tuesday, has a market value of 60 million euros according to the transfermarkt.ch database. This makes him more valuable than the entire Bodö/Glimt team, which is worth 57.13 million euros.

Another spectacle between Atlético and Bruges?

Brugge and Atlético Madrid, who drew 3-3 in a turbulent first leg, will also battle it out for a place in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Spectacle seems guaranteed for the second leg in the Spanish capital. The other two matches are unlikely to provide much excitement. Bayer Leverkusen will start the second leg in front of a home crowd with a two-goal cushion against Olympiakos Piraeus, while Newcastle United's progress after a 6-1 first-leg win away at Karabakh Agdam is now just a formality.