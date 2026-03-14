Yann Sommer and Inter Milan are still on course for the title despite a draw against Atalanta. IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

One week after the derby defeat against AC Milan, Inter Milan once again lost ground in Serie A. The leaders had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Atalanta Bergamo after taking the lead.

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With Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji in the starting eleven, Francesco Esposito put Inter ahead after 26 minutes. In the 82nd minute, shortly after Akanji's substitution, Nikola Krstovic rescued a point for the visitors in the Lombard duel.

City rivals Milan now have the opportunity to close the gap on the leaders to five points at Lazio Roma on Sunday. After being knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16, Inter still have two chances of winning the title this season. In the Cup, the team of coach Christian Chivu, who was sent to the dressing room with a yellow-red card in the closing stages on Saturday, is through to the semi-finals.