Yann Sommer and Inter Milan are on the verge of knocking out his former employers Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. Real Madrid, meanwhile, need a miracle.

Inter Milan go into the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich with a 2:1 lead.

Both the Milan and Munich camps know that the game is not over yet. Kimmich: "It's not as if we need a miracle."

Simone Inzaghi has been warned. They know Bayern's strengths and have practiced penalty shoot-outs.

The starting position between Real Madrid and Arsenal is clearer. The Gunners swept the Whites off the pitch 3-0 in the first leg in London. Show more

Despite winning the league title, Yann Sommer had a difficult time at Bayern Munich. After just six months, the former Swiss international goalkeeper had to make way for club icon Manuel Neuer. He moved on to Inter Milan - and with great success.

Now Sommer has the big chance to return the favor with the Munich team. After the 2:1 away win, a draw at home on Wednesday evening will be enough to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. However, there will be no (long-distance) duel with Neuer. Neuer is not fit after tearing a muscle fiber in his right calf, so 21-year-old Jonas Urbig, who arrived from second-division club Cologne in the winter, will have to step in again.

Injury worries at Bayern

He is not the only injury-related absentee for the Bundesliga leaders. Jamal Musiala, without whom the attacking play lacks surprise and creativity, will be missed the most. He could be replaced by Thomas Müller, who would make his 163rd appearance in the top flight in his final season at Bayern and draw level with Lionel Messi. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (183) and Iker Casillas (177) have played more games in the Champions League.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, the German record champions are optimistic that they can take another step towards the "final dahoam". "It's not as if we need a miracle. We have to win a game," said Joshua Kimmich. "Everyone in the dressing room is convinced that we can win in Milan."

Inter are not taking the second leg lightly. Coach Simone Inzaghi points to the fatigue towards the end of an exhausting season in which Inter are still dancing at three weddings. "We are aware of Bayern's strength and will have to suffer," he said with caution. And yes, they have also practiced penalties. However, the statistics should reassure Inzaghi. The Serie A leaders have been unbeaten at home in the San Siro for 14 games (12 wins, 2 draws).

Real's belief in a remontada

If Bayern need an exploit in Milan, Real Madrid will need one of their famous comebacks against Arsenal, known as a "remontada" in Spanish. The Londoners dominated the first leg with an astonishingly clear 3:0.

Arsenal have never conceded a three-goal cushion in the European Cup. Nevertheless, Madrid are not giving up hope, as anything else would not be in keeping with the record winners' self-image. "Yes, of course we can do it," assures star striker Kylian Mbappé. "You could say there's almost no chance," says Real's legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti. "But unpredictable things happen in football. Nobody expected Rice to score two free-kicks (in the first leg), but he did."

The last time Real failed to reach the semi-finals was five years ago, also against a team from the Premier League. In 2020, they lost twice to Manchester City 2-1.