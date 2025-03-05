Lautaro Martinez takes off after scoring his 18th Champions League goal for Inter Milan Keystone

Inter Milan take a good step towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Italian champions win their first leg at Feyenoord Rotterdam 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marcus Thuram, who had only scored once since the turn of the year, converted a cross from Nicolo Barella to take the lead after 38 minutes. Lautaro Martinez increased the lead five minutes after the break.

After that, the Italians, who only came under pressure in the early stages, managed the lead with ease. Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther prevented an even clearer verdict with a foul penalty saved by Piotr Zielinski.

Yann Sommer was back on the substitutes' bench for Inter two weeks after breaking his thumb. A special splint enabled the 36-year-old Swiss goalkeeper to return to training quickly, having originally been expected to be out for at least a month. At Feyenoord, Jordan Lotomba will be out for months due to a lower leg fracture.

Brief telegram:

Feyenoord Rotterdam - Inter Milan 0:2 (0:1). - SR Eskås. - Goals: 38 Thuram 0:1. 50 Lautaro Martínez 0:2. - Comments: Feyenoord Rotterdam without Lotomba (injured), Inter Milan without Sommer (substitute). 65th Wellenreuther (Feyenoord) saves Zielinski's penalty.