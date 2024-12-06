Inter Milan and Yann Sommer are on the road to success. KEYSTONE

Inter Milan and their Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer win 3-1 against Parma to open the 15th round of Serie A. Milan are now unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions.

Third-placed Inter moved to within one point of leaders Napoli with the win. Yann Sommer was only beaten by his own defender Matteo Darmian ten minutes before the end.

Before that, however, Federico Dimarco (40), Nicolo Barella (53) and Marcus Thuram (66) had given Inter a comfortable 3-0 lead. Like Sommer, Swiss international Simon Sohm played 90 minutes in Parma's midfield.

