  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serie A Inter now unbeaten in 13 games

SDA

6.12.2024 - 21:08

Inter Milan and Yann Sommer are on the road to success.
Inter Milan and Yann Sommer are on the road to success.
KEYSTONE

Inter Milan and their Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer win 3-1 against Parma to open the 15th round of Serie A. Milan are now unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions.

06.12.2024, 21:08

06.12.2024, 22:34

Third-placed Inter moved to within one point of leaders Napoli with the win. Yann Sommer was only beaten by his own defender Matteo Darmian ten minutes before the end.

Before that, however, Federico Dimarco (40), Nicolo Barella (53) and Marcus Thuram (66) had given Inter a comfortable 3-0 lead. Like Sommer, Swiss international Simon Sohm played 90 minutes in Parma's midfield.

More sports videos

SDA

More from the department

Bundesliga. YB opponents Stuttgart turn the game against Union

BundesligaYB opponents Stuttgart turn the game against Union

Challenge League. Home defeat for leaders Thun against Wil - Xamax also lose

Challenge LeagueHome defeat for leaders Thun against Wil - Xamax also lose

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss players. These stars are available on a free transfer this summer

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss playersThese stars are available on a free transfer this summer