He is considered a "promise for the future". Bayer Leverkusen have acquired a promising youngster from Argentina.

German football champions Bayer Leverkusen have strengthened their squad with the Argentine talent Alejo Sarco. The 18-year-old center forward joins the Bundesliga club with immediate effect from Argentinian champions CA Vélez Sarsfield and has signed a contract until 2029. Sarco is "a promise for the future", said Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Sarco has already played 20 games for the Argentinian U17 national team, scoring five goals. In Leverkusen, the youngster will face top-class competition in the center of the attack from Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick.