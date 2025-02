Beaten once, but victorious: Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer Keystone

Inter Milan benefited from Napoli's draw on Sunday and closed the gap on the Serie A leaders to one point thanks to a 2-1 win against Fiorentina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Austrian substitute Marko Arnautovic gave Milan a second - and this time decisive - lead shortly after the break. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer's team thus gained revenge at the end of the 24th round after losing a catch-up game in Florence 3-0 just four days ago.