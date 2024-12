Extensive celebrations: Inter set off on a gala run against Lazio in Rome Keystone

Inter Milan remain in touch with the top two in Serie A. At the end of the 16th round, the defending champions outclassed fifth-placed Lazio Rome 6-0 away from home thanks to six different goalscorers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yann Sommer scored for the sixth time this season in the championship. Inter are one point behind Napoli and three behind leaders Atalanta Bergamo with one game left to play.