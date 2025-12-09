  1. Residential Customers
Countdown in the stream Inter take on Liverpool ++ Barça against Frankfurt ++ Chelsea visit Atalanta

Jan Arnet

9.12.2025

Champions League Tuesday promises to be very exciting! Among others, there will be a clash between Barcelona and Frankfurt, Liverpool visit Inter and Atalanta Bergamo take on Chelsea FC.

09.12.2025, 19:50

09.12.2025, 20:08

All games of the Champions League Tuesday at a glance

blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live.

The best scenes of the evening

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Kimmich scores into his own goal

  • Kane dances - and only hits the post

  • Olympiakos striker El Kaabi fails to hit the empty net

  • Olympiakos fulfill their duty in Almaty

    The first match of matchday six kicked off at 16:30 in Kazakhstan. Olympiakos Piraeus claimed a 1-0 mini victory at Kairat Almaty.

    • Show more

Champions League

Champions League ticker. Youngster Karl scores - Bayern turn the game around against Sporting

Champions League tickerYoungster Karl scores - Bayern turn the game around against Sporting

Servette goalie injured. Jérémy Frick out for three months

Servette goalie injuredJérémy Frick out for three months

Video highlights. Olympiakos claim first win in the top flight in Kazakhstan

Video highlightsOlympiakos claim first win in the top flight in Kazakhstan