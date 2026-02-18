  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Champions League Inter threatened with elimination after defeat in Norway ++ Atlético squander victory late on

Luca Betschart

18.2.2026

Are Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Inter Milan out of the Champions League before the round of 16? After the 3:1 defeat in the play-off first leg at Bodø/Glimt, the Italians must turn up the heat in the second leg. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are on course after the first leg in Piraeus.

18.02.2026, 19:50

18.02.2026, 23:09

Today's play-off matches at a glance

The video ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 89th minute

    Atlético concede the equalizer shortly before the end

  • 79th minute

    Ordonez scores into his own goal - Atlético take the lead again against Brugge

  • 64th minute

    Sommer has to reach behind him again - Bodø/Glimt scores to make it 3:1

  • 63rd minute

    Schick scores the brace

  • 61st minute

    Bodé/Glimt makes it 2:1 against Inter

  • 60th minute

    Schick puts Leverkusen in the lead

  • 60th minute

    Bruges equalize against Atlético

  • 51st minute

    Bruges with the follow-up goal

  • 46th minute

    Inter hit the post again

  • 45th minute

    Lookman makes it 2:0 for Atlético

  • 30th minute

    Esposito with the equalizer for Inter

  • 28th minute

    Piraeus goalie with big save

  • 26th minute

    Inter unlucky with the post

  • 20th minute

    Sommer beaten: Inter fall behind

  • 8th minute

    Alvarez puts Atlético ahead in Bruges

  • 5th minute

    Martinez misses the first Inter chance

  • Newcastle's Gordon scores four against Qarabag

  • Thun's Mattias Käit: "The Bodö fans live for football"

    Thun striker Mattias Käit talks about his frosty time at Bodø-Glimt, where he played for a few months.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker for the Champions League play-offs. Three games are on the program starting at 9 pm. You can follow them live here.

    • Show more

You might also be interested in

More Olympics

Video highlights. St.Gallen celebrate a resounding victory in Winterthur

Video highlightsSt.Gallen celebrate a resounding victory in Winterthur

Super League. Both teams are under pressure in Winterthur - St. Gallen

Super LeagueBoth teams are under pressure in Winterthur - St. Gallen

Sommer and Akanji called upon. Inter threaten a hot dance in the Arctic Circle icebox

Sommer and Akanji called uponInter threaten a hot dance in the Arctic Circle icebox

Crazy Olympiakos fans. Pajtim Kasami warns Leverkusen:

Crazy Olympiakos fansPajtim Kasami warns Leverkusen: "What's going on there is very crazy"

Swede has to go. Basel ends loan deal for Agbonifo prematurely

Swede has to goBasel ends loan deal for Agbonifo prematurely