Are Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Inter Milan out of the Champions League before the round of 16? After the 3:1 defeat in the play-off first leg at Bodø/Glimt, the Italians must turn up the heat in the second leg. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are on course after the first leg in Piraeus.
-
89th minute
Atlético concede the equalizer shortly before the end
-
79th minute
Ordonez scores into his own goal - Atlético take the lead again against Brugge
-
64th minute
Sommer has to reach behind him again - Bodø/Glimt scores to make it 3:1
-
63rd minute
Schick scores the brace
-
61st minute
Bodé/Glimt makes it 2:1 against Inter
-
60th minute
Schick puts Leverkusen in the lead
-
60th minute
Bruges equalize against Atlético
-
51st minute
Bruges with the follow-up goal
-
46th minute
Inter hit the post again
-
45th minute
Lookman makes it 2:0 for Atlético
-
30th minute
Esposito with the equalizer for Inter
-
28th minute
Piraeus goalie with big save
-
26th minute
Inter unlucky with the post
-
20th minute
Sommer beaten: Inter fall behind
-
8th minute
Alvarez puts Atlético ahead in Bruges
-
5th minute
Martinez misses the first Inter chance
-
Newcastle's Gordon scores four against Qarabag
-
Thun's Mattias Käit: "The Bodö fans live for football"
Thun striker Mattias Käit talks about his frosty time at Bodø-Glimt, where he played for a few months.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the Champions League play-offs. Three games are on the program starting at 9 pm. You can follow them live here.