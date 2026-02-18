Are Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Inter Milan out of the Champions League before the round of 16? After the 3:1 defeat in the play-off first leg at Bodø/Glimt, the Italians must turn up the heat in the second leg. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are on course after the first leg in Piraeus.

Luca Betschart

Today's play-off matches at a glance

The video ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

89th minute Atlético concede the equalizer shortly before the end

79th minute Ordonez scores into his own goal - Atlético take the lead again against Brugge

64th minute Sommer has to reach behind him again - Bodø/Glimt scores to make it 3:1

63rd minute Schick scores the brace

61st minute Bodé/Glimt makes it 2:1 against Inter

60th minute Schick puts Leverkusen in the lead

60th minute Bruges equalize against Atlético

51st minute Bruges with the follow-up goal

46th minute Inter hit the post again

45th minute Lookman makes it 2:0 for Atlético

30th minute Esposito with the equalizer for Inter

28th minute Piraeus goalie with big save

26th minute Inter unlucky with the post

20th minute Sommer beaten: Inter fall behind

8th minute Alvarez puts Atlético ahead in Bruges

5th minute Martinez misses the first Inter chance

Newcastle's Gordon scores four against Qarabag

Thun's Mattias Käit: "The Bodö fans live for football" Thun striker Mattias Käit talks about his frosty time at Bodø-Glimt, where he played for a few months.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the Champions League play-offs. Three games are on the program starting at 9 pm. You can follow them live here. Show more

You might also be interested in