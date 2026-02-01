Inter Milan won 2-0 against Cremonese in Serie A and celebrated their fourth win in a row.
The visitors' goals came from Lautaro Martinez (16) and Piotr Zielinski (31). Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Manuel Akanji put in solid performances for Inter. While Milan are now eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who have played one game less, Cremonese failed to score for the fourth game in a row.
Cremonese goalkeeper pelted with firecrackers by Inter fans
- Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero has been attacked with a firework by Inter Milan fans. The goalkeeper went down in the penalty area in the 59th minute of his team's home game when the firecracker hit just a few steps away from Audero.
The game was resumed after an interruption. The goalkeeper himself got up again after brief treatment and continued to play. The Indonesian international goalkeeper played for Inter himself in the 2023/24 season. The Inter professionals also reacted with great incomprehension to the action of their own supporters.