Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero has been attacked with a firework by Inter Milan fans. The goalkeeper went down in the penalty area in the 59th minute of his team's home game when the firecracker hit just a few steps away from Audero.



The game was resumed after an interruption. The goalkeeper himself got up again after brief treatment and continued to play. The Indonesian international goalkeeper played for Inter himself in the 2023/24 season. The Inter professionals also reacted with great incomprehension to the action of their own supporters.