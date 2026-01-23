England and France put on a spectacular show in the third-place match of the World Cup. That's what the international media are reporting.

"A Shipwreck Like the Titanic" International media raves about the “most entertaining game of the World Cup”

England secures third place at the World Cup in a ten-goal thriller. Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team defeats France 6–4. The international press is raving about the match, while in England, the boos directed at Tuchel are also making headlines.

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Daily Mail”: “What on earth is going on here? The Three Lions win a ten-goal spectacle in Miami, with Jude Bellingham scoring the game-winner in the final seconds of a crazy match. We probably won’t see many more games like this. It was on the level of a charity match. Soccer Aid. Baller League. Not real soccer. While it was helped along by some disastrous defensive performances, the attacking play was all the more brilliant.”

"The Guardian": "The meaningless game was one of the highlights of a tournament in which records were shattered. It ended with a warm embrace between Thomas Tuchel and Didier Deschamps. That was truly fantastic."

“Times”: “It’s not clear what all this means, except that England is winning a bronze medal. But the reaction after the final whistle shows that the fans enjoyed the victory, and at the very least, the manner of the victory somewhat eases the bitter aftertaste of the semifinal loss.”

“Daily Star”: “At the start of the evening, no one cared about the meaningless third-place match, but by the end of the game, the whole world was captivated by it. Tuchel was booed by angry English fans before kickoff because his team had failed miserably against Argentina in the closing stages. After England failed to create a single scoring chance in the final 30 minutes of the semifinal, Tuchel decided to shake things up, and England ran roughshod over a lackluster France.”

France 🇫🇷

“L'Équipe”: “A fireworks display to close things out. What was intended as a tribute to Didier Deschamps after 14 years in office turned into one of the craziest games of his tenure. In his 185th and final game as coach of the French national team, he experienced by far the worst half of his career.”

“RMC Sport”: “A shipwreck like the Titanic. The French team went down in the third-place match against England. In Didier Deschamps’ final game after 14 years, Les Bleus showed nothing, so the match was already decided by halftime with a decisive 0–4 score.”

Italy 🇮🇹

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “An incredible performance in Miami in a game that no one wanted to watch. Saka’s hat trick sealed the victory. Didier Deschamps’ farewell was anything but dignified.”

Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

“Corriere della Sera”: “The Miami final was less a soccer match and more like a pinball game: At halftime, England led 4–0 against a dismal French team that could easily have conceded five or six goals.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Ten goals, a game that will go down in history—not just because Mbappé now leads the all-time scoring list with 22 goals. But because it reminds us that soccer was and is, ultimately, the most beautiful sport in the world—the sport in which life and performance are inextricably linked.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“Marca”: “Who says the third-place match is pointless? France and England may have given us the most entertaining game of the World Cup.”

“As”: “The pressure was off, and you could tell when the two teams scored ten goals against us in Miami in a game that felt like a friendly.”

“Blick”: “England takes bronze—and Mbappé the Golden Boot? No one in the third-place match is in the mood to play defense. England clinches World Cup bronze in a goal-fest.”

United States 🇺🇸

“ESPN”: “England defeats France in what is already a World Cup classic and secures third place.”

“The Athletic”: “The most bizarre event of this World Cup produced the most chaotic and breathtaking game of the tournament.”