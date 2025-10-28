Inter's backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal car accident. imago

Josep Martinez is Inter Milan's No. 2 goalkeeper behind Yann Sommer. On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old was involved in a fatal car accident in which an 81-year-old man died.

Sandro Zappella

On Tuesday morning, a tragic traffic accident occurred in Fenegrò, a small town between Como and Milan in Italy. Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez, Yann Sommer's current rival for the Nerazzurri's starting goal, was involved.

According to Italian media, including "La Repubblica", the Spaniard hits an 81-year-old man in an electric wheelchair with his car. Martinez stops immediately and provides first aid, while the ambulance and rescue helicopter are alerted. However, all help comes too late for the senior citizen - he dies at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred just a few kilometers from the Inters training center. The exact circumstances are currently being investigated by the police. According to eyewitnesses, the wheelchair user is said to have had a fainting spell and stepped onto the road. Martinez, who transferred from Genoa to Milan in the summer, is said to be in shock according to initial reports, but remained unharmed.