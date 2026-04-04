Xherdan Shaqiri remained without a goal for a long time, but now he has made an impressive comeback. The FCB playmaker scores a dream goal against Young Boys.

Syl Battistuzzi

Last season, Xherdan Shaqiri almost single-handedly led FC Basel to the double. This season, the 34-year-old, like the whole team, has struggled with fluctuations in form.

Recently, the playmaker was forced to play involuntarily on the right wing under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner or even take a break: In the last five FCB games, he was substituted twice, was absent once through injury and only appeared on the pitch for more than 45 minutes in one game.

In none of his last seven Super League games has the 125-time international been involved in a goal. In 190 minutes played for FC Basel in March, he fired just two shots and provided only one assist.

Magic away a crisis of form with the outside of his foot

But in the classic against YB, Shaqiri gets to start - and impressively shows what he's made of. After just over half an hour, his team were 1-0 down when Shaqiri stepped up to take a corner kick and put the ball onto the near post. There it bounces off the neck of YB player Sandro Lauper and falls into the goal.

After equalizing, FCB want even more: after winning the ball, the Basel players swarm out of their own half and make a three-man run towards goal. Bénie Traoré passes to Shaqiri in the penalty area and he curls the ball into the goal with his left foot. What a dream goal! It's his 11th goal of the season in the Super League - more than any other Basel player.