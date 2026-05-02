Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenn and his team have achieved direct promotion back to the Premier League Keystone

Ipswich Town have won direct promotion back to the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club from the east of England secured their return to the top flight in the 46th and final round with a 3-0 home win against Queens Park Rangers. Coventry had already secured the second direct promotion place.

Millwall, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City will play for the third available place in the Premier League for the coming season in the play-offs. Wrexham, the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs and will therefore fail to secure a fourth successive promotion.