After Japan and New Zealand Iran become the third team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

SDA

25.3.2025 - 20:29

Saman Ghodous celebrates the 2:2 draw against Uzbekistan and Iran's participation in the World Cup.
Keystone

Iran's national team is the third team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

A 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on the third-last matchday in Tehran was enough for the Iranians to secure their seventh World Cup appearance. The Uzbeks, who finished second in their group, remain on course to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

In the last few days, Japan and New Zealand were the first after the hosts to secure their ticket for the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which have been increased to 48 teams.

