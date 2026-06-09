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WORLD CUP26 Iran without a test match in the World Cup tournament

SDA

9.6.2026 - 20:30

A fan of the Iranian national football team
A fan of the Iranian national football team
Keystone

Iran's national team will start the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA without the planned dress rehearsal.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2026, 20:30

The test match against Grenada in Tijuana, which was apparently scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled. According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the island nation's team justified its withdrawal with insufficient preparation.

It is already the second test match for Iran that has been canceled. The team was previously scheduled to face Puerto Rico in the USA. This match was canceled after the training camp was moved from the USA to Mexico.

The Iranian team will face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle in the preliminary round of Group G.

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