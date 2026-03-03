This Iran fan hopes his team will take part in the World Cup Keystone

If Iran cancels its participation in the World Cup, it could face fines and repayments. A million-euro bonus would also be lost, and the 2030 World Cup would also be on the line.

In view of the escalation in the Middle East, Iran's participation in the World Cup is uncertain. A voluntary withdrawal would have financial consequences above all, writes the German news agency DPA, referring to Article 6.2 of the FIFA regulations for the XXL tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

It costs 250,000 Swiss francs to cancel more than 30 days before the World Cup. Half a million is due if it happens at even shorter notice. In addition, Iran would have to reimburse the preparatory funds received from FIFA for the team as well as all other tournament-related contributions.

Boycott threatens exclusion for 2030

According to the world governing body, each qualified team will receive 1.5 million dollars to cover preparation costs. In addition, there is prize money of at least nine million dollars for the teams that finish 33rd to 48th at the World Cup. Iran would therefore miss out on significant income. The country would also risk exclusion from the 2030 World Cup, as set out in FIFA's rules and regulations.

On the other hand, the FIFA Council with its 32 members could also vote to exclude Iran.

Which team would move up?

Iran is to play in the USA in a group with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt. "It is certain that after this attack we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope," said Iranian football president Mehdi Taj at the weekend. The situation will certainly also be an issue in the sporting considerations and requires a decision.

If Iran were to cancel its participation, another Asian team could presumably take its place. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are seen as possible replacements, as they both played against each other in the battle for the last World Cup place in the intercontinental play-offs.