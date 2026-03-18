Iran would prefer to play its matches at the World Cup in Mexico. (archive picture) dpa

In view of the war, Iran would prefer to play its World Cup matches in Mexico rather than in the USA. Now the world governing body is speaking out.

DPA dpa

Football's world governing body FIFA has expressed its reservations about Iran's wish to move its World Cup matches to Mexico. In view of the war in the Middle East, Iran does not want to play its three preliminary round matches in the USA, as previously planned.

FIFA is in regular contact with the associations of all participating nations, including Iran, to discuss the plans for the World Cup this summer, a spokesperson for the world governing body told the German Press Agency. "FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing according to the schedule published on December 6, 2025," he added. FIFA made no direct reference to a possible postponement.

Iran's embassy in Mexico speaks of negotiations with FIFA

The Iranian embassy in Mexico had previously stated in a post on X that negotiations were underway with FIFA regarding the staging of the World Cup matches in Mexico. It quoted Iranian Football Association President Mehdi Taj as saying that they would definitely not be traveling to the USA after President Donald Trump declared that he could not guarantee the safety of the Iranian national team.

Trump had declared that it would not be appropriate for Iran to take part in the World Cup due to security risks. Sports Minister Ahmed Donjamal had already said last weekend that the possibility of relocating the Iranian games to Mexico was being examined with FIFA. "I hope that the conditions will be created so that our boys can still take part in the World Cup," Donjamali said.

Who would get the "wild card"?

If Iran were to miss out on the World Cup, FIFA would need a replacement team. According to Article 6.7 of the regulations, FIFA can appoint "another association of its choice". It would be logical for the place to go to another Asian nation. Iraq, who are still in the play-offs, seem to be the obvious candidate.

However, FIFA could also decide to nominate the best-ranked team in the world rankings from among the non-qualified teams - that would be Italy. For their part, the Italians are also still fighting for one of the last World Cup tickets in the play-offs. On March 26, they will face Northern Ireland, with the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the "final".

If Iran withdraws, things could get complicated - also for the Swiss national team. This is because Switzerland will face the winner of play-off A in their World Cup group with Italy and Co. If the Azzurri get the bye, they would be placed in the Iran group with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt. Much is still unclear, but a lot will depend on the play-off results in the coming weeks.

The final round in the USA, Canada and Mexico begins on June 11 and runs until July 19.