  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualification Iran qualify for the 2026 World Cup

SDA

25.3.2025 - 20:29

Saman Ghodous celebrates the 2:2 draw against Uzbekistan and Iran's participation in the World Cup
Saman Ghodous celebrates the 2:2 draw against Uzbekistan and Iran's participation in the World Cup
Keystone

Iran's national team is the third team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2025, 20:29

A 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on the third-last matchday in Tehran was enough for the Iranians to secure their seventh World Cup appearance. The Uzbeks, who finished second in their group, remain on course to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

In the last few days, Japan and New Zealand were the first after the hosts to secure their ticket for the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which have been increased to 48 teams.

More from the department

International match. Sweden rehabilitates itself

International matchSweden rehabilitates itself

International match in the ticker. Vargas makes things clear with his second goal

International match in the tickerVargas makes things clear with his second goal

International match in the ticker. Will the Nati return to winning ways against football dwarf Luxembourg?

International match in the tickerWill the Nati return to winning ways against football dwarf Luxembourg?