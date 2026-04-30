No Iranian delegation at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver Keystone

The President of the Iranian Football Association, Mehdi Taj, has been turned back at the border on his way to the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, according to media reports.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand was quoted by American media as saying that it was her "understanding" that Iranian officials had been denied entry "unintentionally". According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, two other officials in addition to Taj were prevented from entering the country in Toronto.

Representatives of the 211 member associations met in Vancouver on Thursday for the last FIFA Congress before the World Cup. Representatives of Iran were not present when the countries were called individually at the start of the plenary session. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström described the Iranian delegation as "absent".

The World Cup tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico begins on June 11, Iran is one of the World Cup participants and will face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the group stage. The matches are scheduled for Los Angeles and Seattle. The question of whether Iran will take part in the World Cup in view of the war with the USA has been causing a stir for weeks.

Connection to the Revolutionary Guards

According to the "Iran International" portal, Taj was issued a visa on Monday, which was then revoked on Tuesday due to his connection to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is considered a terrorist organization in Canada.

According to the Tasnim report, the three Iranian football officials were insulted by the local immigration authorities upon their arrival. As a result, the Iranian delegation decided to cancel their participation in the FIFA Congress and flew back. When asked by the German Press Agency, the Iranian association had previously justified the absence of Iranian officials in Vancouver with visa problems.

"We cannot comment on individual cases for data protection reasons, but the government has been clear and consistent: IRGC officials are not admissible to Canada and have no place in our country," said a statement from the press office of Lena Diab, Canada's immigration minister.

President not present at the World Cup draw

Association President Tadsch had already been unable to attend the World Cup draw in Washington in December without a US visa. Iran's representatives were also absent from the congress of the Asian continental federation AFC at the beginning of the week. The only announcement made was that the Iranian officials would be honored by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for qualifying for the World Cup "as soon as they arrive".