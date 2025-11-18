  1. Residential Customers
Victory in the 17th minute of stoppage time Iraq can continue to dream of a second World Cup appearance

SDA

18.11.2025 - 19:30

Iraq can continue to dream of taking part in a World Cup next year for the second time since 1986.

Next March, it will take part in an intercontinental play-off tournament in which six teams will compete for two places.

Iraq beat the United Arab Emirates in dramatic fashion. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Lions of Mesopotamia won 2-1 at home in Basra, with Meme scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 17th (!) minute of stoppage time following a VAR intervention.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, New Caledonia and Bolivia have also qualified for the mini-tournament in Mexico next March. There are also two teams from Central America.

