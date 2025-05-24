Servette (picture: Keigo Tsunemoto) and Christian Fassnacht's YB are fighting a long-distance duel for second place. Keystone

The Super League champions have been decided. However, the battle for the European Cup places is still wide open ahead of the final round. Is third place even more valuable than second?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five Swiss teams will be able to compete in the European Cup next season.

Champions Basel are already guaranteed a place in the European league. If they don't make it into the Champions League, FCB will play in the Europa League.

Should Basel also win the Cup, the third-placed team in the Super League would at least be in the Conference League phase. The runner-up, on the other hand, will go home empty-handed in the worst-case scenario. Show more

The big showdown in the Championship Group will take place on Saturday. Who will play in Europe next season? And which team will have to bite the bullet?

FC Basel have already wrapped up the championship title and will be able to compete in the Champions League play-offs. If Basel fail there, they will have the consolation of the Europa League.

Servette and YB are battling it out for second place, with Geneva two points ahead of YB and at home to Lausanne. The Bernese must win in Lugano and hope for a slip-up from Servette in order to reach second place.

3rd place possibly even more valuable

Like FCB, the second-placed team can then dream of Champions League football, but will have to survive three rounds of the qualifiers to do so. And so, at the end of the day, the third-placed team may be the happier one: Because if Basel also lift the Cup, the third-placed team in the Super League will reap the play-off place in the Europa League. A defeat would still leave them in the Conference League phase. The runners-up are not guaranteed such a fixed place in the league phase.

Should Basel lose the Cup Final, Cup winners Biel from the Promotion League would logically be able to play in the European Cup (Europa League or Conference League, see below). The third-placed team in the Super League would then play in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Behind the top trio, the three FCLs are fighting for fourth place, which entitles them to qualify for the Conference League. With a one-point lead over Lausanne and Lucerne, Lugano has the advantage and everything in its own hands. However, if they fail to beat YB, Lausanne (away against Servette) or Lucerne (away against Basel) could benefit. If Basel win the Cup, the fifth-placed team can also look forward to a place in the Conference League qualifiers (2nd round).

Too complicated? The most important facts at a glance:

The path of the Swiss champions FC Basel, Swiss champions for the 2024/25 season, are eligible for the Champions League play-offs and must win a clash (first leg and second leg) to enter the league phase.

If FCB are eliminated, they automatically qualify for the Europa League phase. Show more

The path of the runners-up The runners-up of the 2024/25 season will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League . They must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and play-offs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.

If they first win in Q2 but then lose either in Q3 or in the playoffs, they automatically qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If he loses in Q2, he ends up in Q3 of the Europa League and has to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.

If he also loses Q3 in the Europa League, he will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.

European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League phase; another defeat would mean the end of the European adventure. Show more

The path of the Cup winner The Swiss Cup winner is eligible for the Europa League play-offs. A win guarantees entry into the Europa League phase.

A defeat leads to automatic qualification for the Conference League stage. Show more

The path of the third-placed team The third-placed team in the 2024/25 season will compete in Q2 of the Europa League. They must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the play-offs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If they make it to the playoffs but lose them, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.

If they win Q2 but lose in Q3, they will have to fight for European survival in the Conference League playoffs.

A defeat in Q2 of the Europa League would mean that they would have to compete in Q3 of the Conference League, where they would need two more rounds to qualify for the Conference League phase (Q3 and the playoffs). A defeat in one of these two duels and the European adventure would be over. Show more

The path of the fourth-placed team The fourth-placed team in the 2024/25 season will compete in Q2 of the Conference League .

The rule here is: no losing from the start. Three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the play-offs) have to be survived to make it through to the league phase of the Conference League. Show more

What about FC Biel? Cup finalists Biel would not only celebrate a historic Cup victory with a win against Basel, but would also qualify for at least the group stage of the Conference League (see "The path of the Cup winner").

A defeat against Basel, on the other hand, would also shatter the Seelanders' European dreams. Because even if FCB wins the championship as well as the Cup, Biel would still come away empty-handed.

In this case, the Cup winner's ticket would go to the third-placed team in the Super League. The latter in turn would cede its ticket to the fourth-placed team. The beneficiary of the last European ticket would then be the fifth-placed team in the league and not the losing Cup finalist. Show more

