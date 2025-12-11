Real Madrid cannot stop their negative streak in the Champions League either. This could have serious consequences for coach Xabi Alonso.

Jan Arnet

Erling Haaland has sent Real Madrid even deeper into crisis and further increased the worries of coach Xabi Alonso, who is already under fire. The Norwegian superstar scored a penalty to give the Whites a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

With just two wins from the last six competitive matches, the former Bayer Leverkusen master coach is facing the threat of a quick exit after just six months at the Spanish top club. Alonso has recently come under heavy criticism in the media, with talk of a fateful match against Man City. This has now been lost.

Xabi Alonso is counted out at Real Madrid. Keystone

"I would continue to hold on to him and give him the opportunity to build something," said blue Sport expert Mladen Petric after the game. "They really wanted him - I think it would be a shame to throw everything overboard after just three months."

Real stars continue to back their coach

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said after the game that the team were fully behind their coach and had given their all. "But I don't know what the management thinks. I think this team is very lively and we just have to keep going." Rodrygo, who scored the opening goal, also hopes that things will continue with Alonso: "Something in the team isn't working at the moment, but that's not down to the coach."

However, the statistics do not speak in the coach's favor. Proud Real Madrid have only won two of their last eight games. The critics will not become any quieter after the next setback. Alonso himself says: "My focus is on the team and the club. It's not about me. From tomorrow, we'll be thinking about the next tasks."