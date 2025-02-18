There will be an exciting goalkeeping duel in the Champions League on Wednesday evening: Manuel Neuer and Bayern will face Kasper Schmeichel's Celtic. IMAGO/Shutterstock

In 1999, it was Peter Schmeichel who, as goalkeeper with Manchester United, defeated Bayern in the legendary Barcelona final. Now his son is planning a similar coup with Celtic - against Manuel Neuer.

A quarter of a century after his famous father, Kasper Schmeichel would also like to become a Bayern terror in the Champions League. "It would be great if we could knock Bayern out," said the 38-year-old goalkeeper ahead of tonight's Champions League play-off second leg (21:00/blue Sport) at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

But he is under "no illusions" that the Scottish champions' progress would be a real coup for him after the 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

Kasper was twelve years old when Manchester United, with his father Peter in goal, defeated FC Bayern 2-1 in the legendary 1999 Barcelona final after two goals in stoppage time to win the Champions League title. "It was a fantastic night," recalled Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel praises Neuer: "Madness"

More than 25 years later, Celtic's number one will face another interesting goalkeeping duel with Manuel Neuer in the second leg. Both are 38 years old. And both have just extended their contracts with their clubs by a year. "I wouldn't call us old goalkeepers, I'd rather use the word experience when you've played 800, 900 games. And I don't put an age limit on us," said the Danish international goalkeeper with a laugh.

"It was 19 years ago that I played against Manuel for the first time," said Schmeichel. "He's one of the best, one of the most complete goalkeepers I know. He had a very serious injury and then came back. It's amazing, he's still playing! He has no weaknesses."