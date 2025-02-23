  1. Residential Customers
Not in the squad against Servette Is Baroan turning his back on FC Winterthur?

Luca Betschart

23.2.2025

Is Antoine Baroan (center) about to move abroad?
Is Antoine Baroan (center) about to move abroad?
Picture: Keystone

Antoine Baroan is not in the FC Winterthur squad for the game against Servette. According to FCW, the 24-year-old is suffering from an injury. Is a transfer also on the cards?

23.02.2025, 17:59

Just over a year ago, Antoine Baroan moved from Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria to FC Winterthur in the Swiss Super League. With moderate success: in his first 12 appearances up to the summer break, Baroan failed to score a league goal.

This season, however, Baroan is a key player for the team currently bottom of the table and has scored five goals and provided three assists in 21 Super League appearances. However, the 24-year-old is not in the squad for the away game at Servette - because he is injured according to FCW.

That may only be half the truth. As blue Sport has learned, a move abroad is also on the table. Talks are said to be ongoing. There is speculation about a return to Bulgaria, where the transfer window is still open until Monday - just like in Poland.

