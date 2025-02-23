Is Antoine Baroan (center) about to move abroad? Picture: Keystone

Antoine Baroan is not in the FC Winterthur squad for the game against Servette. According to FCW, the 24-year-old is suffering from an injury. Is a transfer also on the cards?

Luca Betschart

Just over a year ago, Antoine Baroan moved from Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria to FC Winterthur in the Swiss Super League. With moderate success: in his first 12 appearances up to the summer break, Baroan failed to score a league goal.

This season, however, Baroan is a key player for the team currently bottom of the table and has scored five goals and provided three assists in 21 Super League appearances. However, the 24-year-old is not in the squad for the away game at Servette - because he is injured according to FCW.

That may only be half the truth. As blue Sport has learned, a move abroad is also on the table. Talks are said to be ongoing. There is speculation about a return to Bulgaria, where the transfer window is still open until Monday - just like in Poland.

