Albian Hajdari (number 3) after his debut for the senior team against Luxembourg. KEYSTONE

Granit Xhaka, a star of the national team, already plays for Bayer Leverkusen. Now, according to Sky, the German top team is angling for the next SFA player.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Granit Xhaka, the next Swiss national team player could soon be joining Bayer Leverkusen.

The German champions are said to be working on signing Lugano defender Albian Hajdari, reports "Sky".

The 21-year-old recently made his debut for the senior team and is seen as a promise for the future. In the summer, Bayer is at risk of losing two key players in defense in Piero Hincapié and Jonathan Tah. Show more

Granit Xhaka returned to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2023 after seven years at Arsenal. Bayer Leverkusen paid a reported €25 million transfer fee for the captain of the Swiss national team. It was money well spent. Xhaka immediately took on a leading role at the Werkself and has been coach Xabi Alonso's extended arm on the pitch ever since.

In the past, six Swiss internationals - Pirmin Schwegler, Eren Derdiyok, Admir Mehmedi, Pascal Zuberbühler, Tranquillo Barnetta and Josip Drmic - have been under contract with the Rhinelanders. The next national team player could soon be playing for Bayer.

Initial talks have apparently already taken place

According to Sky, Albian Hajdari is on the shopping list of the German champions, who are currently in second place in the Bundesliga. According to the report, talks have already taken place with the Lugano defender.

The 21-year-old came through all the youth national teams up to U21 level and recently made his first appearance for the senior team against Luxembourg. The newly crowned international moved to Ticino on loan from Juventus in the summer of 2022 before Lugano took him on permanently a year later. The Basel native soon became a regular.

The 1.89 tall Hajdari impresses above all with his strength in tackles. In the summer, he could replace Piero Hincapié at Leverkusen, in whom many top clubs are showing interest. In addition, captain and defensive boss Jonathan Tah will also leave the club on a free transfer. However, Bayer would have to spend some money on Hajdari. The central defender has a contract in Lugano until 2028 and Transfermarkt estimates his market value at nine million francs.