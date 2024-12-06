Edoardo Bove may have to look for an employer outside Italy if he wants to continue his football career. KEYSTONE

Good news has come from the hospital after Italian footballer Bove collapsed during a league match, but the 22-year-old's Serie A career could be over as a result of the incident.

Italian media speculate that the midfielder could be implanted with a defibrillator.

As in the case of Christian Eriksen in 2021, this could mean the player's exclusion from Serie A, whose strict rules do not allow pacemakers in players. Show more

Italian footballer Edoardo Bove has left the intensive care unit after collapsing during a Serie A match. The AC Florence professional is now doing better and has been transferred to another ward, said Fiorentina's general director Alessandro Ferrari on Wednesday evening. "He's in the right hands and he's doing well now."

Bove collapsed on Sunday during the home game against Inter Milan after a good quarter of an hour without any outside influence. The winger was taken to hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid on the pitch.

Serie A career in jeopardy?

Further examinations will now show how the collapse could have occurred. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle tissue, is suspected, as the Italian newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported. "We have to be patient and have respect for him," continued general director Ferrari.

The newspaper speculates that the 22-year-old could have a defibrillator placed under his skin for "secondary prevention". This is a similar or even the same device that was implanted in Danish footballer Christian Eriksen after he collapsed in 2021.

The problem: the strict Serie A rules do not allow such devices for footballers. They are partly due to the tragic death of former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori and have already prevented Eriksen from continuing to play for Inter. The Dane then moved to the Premier League in England. Edoardo Bove could now face the same scenario if he wants to continue his football career.

