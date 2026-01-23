Too old? Too selfish? Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the World Cup’s disappointments so far. Ahead of the match against Uzbekistan, the veteran star is under pressure. Not even his connection to the White House can help him now.

At the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo still has to prove that, at 41, he’s still good enough for Portugal’s national team

On his way to practice at this World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo passes by Donald Trump’s estate almost every day. The Portuguese team’s hotel and the U.S. president’s “Mar-a-Lago” estate are located just under seven kilometers apart on the same narrow island off Palm Beach.

The Portuguese convoy is always on the move there, consisting of two team buses and at least six heavy-duty police vehicles. When the delegation drives to its training ground on the mainland, it almost looks as if Trump has made a few of his security guards available to Ronaldo’s team.

That wouldn’t really surprise anyone anymore. Last November, the U.S. president invited the soccer star to the White House. In February, he posted a TikTok video of himself and Ronaldo, calling it “a message from one GOAT to another.” GOAT stands for “Greatest of All Time.”

Devastating Media Reaction

So far, there’s been no sign of that at this World Cup. On the contrary: Ahead of Portugal’s second group stage match on Tuesday against Uzbekistan (7:00 p.m. Swiss time), the 41-year-old Ronaldo is under more pressure than he has been in any of his six World Cup appearances to date.

While the focus before the tournament was on the fact that he could—and wanted to—become the oldest World Cup champion in soccer history, the question now is a different one: Is someone missing the right moment to step away?

“Cristiano Ronaldo seems like a sad shadow of the great soccer player he once was,” wrote *The Athletic*. Or: “Everything comes to an end. You just have to accept it,” reported Calciomercato.com in Italy. And that’s just part of the devastating media backlash following the lackluster 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A stranger on his own team?

The fact that everything with the Portuguese national team revolves around one player is nothing new. Nor is the fact that the superstar’s special role is being called into question. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then-coach Fernando Santos even benched his all-time leading scorer.

What is new, however, are the signs of distancing that are evident among parts of the national team. Some observations from the Portuguese team’s massive training facility in Palm Beach Gardens at least suggest this impression.

When defender Ruben Dias was asked repeatedly at a press conference about the massive criticism directed at his captain, he dismissed it as media “noise.” But he didn’t defend Ronaldo. “Cristiano can handle this pressure,” was all he said. Nothing more.

“Ronaldo plus ten others”

The young Francisco Conceição (23) praised Ronaldo’s ambition and zeal as a role model for the entire team. But does CR7 hold a special status? “I pass the ball to whoever is in the best position. He’s here to help—just like every other player,” said Conceição.

Ruben Dias (29), João Neves (21), and Vitinha (26)—none of them belong to the generation of Ronaldo’s old teammates from his earlier days on the national team. They’ve won the Champions League with Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain. And in their day-to-day lives there, they’ve been shaped by coaches like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

When these successful professionals travel to international matches, they encounter a national team that is still perceived as “Ronaldo plus ten others.” And one that is currently on track to fall far short of its great potential for the fifth major tournament in a row.

Portugal’s Coach Also Under Fire

But is this solely Ronaldo’s fault? The truth is that there is no adequate alternative to him in the current Portuguese squad. His potential successor at center forward was Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident a year ago.

The role of national team coach Roberto Martinez is also being viewed with increasing criticism. The Spaniard consistently tries to field as many dribblers and creative players as possible at once. As a result, Portugal’s play lacks any real power.

France’s iconic striker Thierry Henry has therefore changed his opinion of Ronaldo during the tournament. As an analyst for FOX, he initially accused him of selfishness after the match against Congo (“Your team needs goals, not you”). Before the match against Uzbekistan, however, the 1998 World Cup champion said: “Cristiano can never be a problem for a team. He’s a solution.”