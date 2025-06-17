Gittens' transfer to Chelsea is fixed - BVB already had Ndoye in their sights beforehand

After tough negotiations, Jamie Gittens is moving from Borussia Dortmund to English Premier League club Chelsea. This was agreed by all parties involved at the Club World Cup in Fort Lauderdale, as announced by the Bundesliga club. A few contractual details still need to be finalized, it added.

The winger had already completed his medical check with the Blues last weekend. However, the 20-year-old Englishman then returned to Dortmund's team headquarters in Fort Lauderdale as the agreement was delayed.

"The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are happy that we will in all probability be able to realize our economic ideas and then have planning security," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a club statement.

BVB had wanted 65 million euros for Gittens. According to media reports, the English club will now also pay Borussia around this amount. As "Bild" calculates, this is a top deal for the Bundesliga club. After all, they brought Gittens from Manchester City in 2020 and, according to the German newspaper, paid just 90,000 euros in training compensation at the time.

Is Dortmund getting involved in the Ndoye poker?

BVB are now looking for a replacement on the wing. A national team player is apparently a possibility. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo, Dan Ndoye is on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist. Di Marzo reported this even before the Gittens transfer was finalized.

Napoli are also interested in Ndoye. Negotiations are ongoing between the Italian champions and Bologna, but no agreement has yet been reached. "It cannot be ruled out that Borussia Dortmund will get involved (in the negotiations, ed.)," wrote Di Marzo.