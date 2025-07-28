What next for Gianluigi Donnarumma? Keystone

Gianluigi Donnarumma is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Nevertheless, PSG are apparently considering selling the Italian this summer. Because they want to avoid a contract debacle like Mbappé's at all costs.

The top goalkeeper is openly demanding more salary and clear status as number one - Paris is not yet prepared to meet these demands. Negotiations are at a standstill.

If no agreement is reached, PSG want to sell the Italian in the summer or winter at the latest - a free transfer is said to be ruled out. Show more

According to "L'Equipe", PSG are on the verge of signing promising goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille. The 23-year-old is regarded as a great hope for the future and is expected to develop into a regular goalkeeper in Paris in the long term. His signing could also lead to Gianluigi Donnarumma wanting to leave the club - and PSG would not be entirely unhappy about that.

According to another report from "L'Equipe ", Paris want to avoid another contract debacle like the one with Kylian Mbappé at all costs. The latter refused to extend his contract at PSG a year ago despite a top offer - and ultimately moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer. A scenario that should not be repeated with Donnarumma.

The Italian international goalkeeper's contract expires in the summer of 2026. The contract has still not been extended. Donnarumma is reportedly demanding a hefty pay rise and undisputed number one status.

Donnarumma wants to stay in Paris

PSG are therefore apparently considering selling the top keeper this summer or in the winter. There should be enough interested parties for the Italian, who is considered the favorite to win the Yashin Trophy for the world's best goalkeeper. The two Manchester clubs in particular are said to have already put out feelers.

Donnarumma enjoyed the most successful season of his career in 2024/25 and was one of the most important players in the French top club's treble win. The 26-year-old himself clearly sees his future in Paris. He recently said: "My priority is to stay at PSG and sign a new contract. I don't think there will be any problems in the negotiations."

