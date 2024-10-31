  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Defender leads to FCB defeat Is Dräger in the running for own goal of the year?

Linus Hämmerli

31.10.2024

Things looked okay for FC Basel against YB until nine minutes before the end, when FCB defender Mohamed Dräger scored an own goal with the score at 1-1. One that a striker on the other side wouldn't do any better.

31.10.2024, 07:00

31.10.2024, 07:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel lose 2:3 against YB.
  • FCB conceded the decisive goals themselves.
  • Mohamed Dräger and Adrian Leon Barisic score in their own goal.
Show more

FC Basel are still waiting for their first win in the Wankdorf since 2016. FCB were on course for the classic against YB until the 64th minute, when Filip Ugrinic scored the equalizer for the champions.

In the 81st minute, it was then FCB themselves who rang in their defeat. Lewin Blum hit a wonderful cross into the penalty area, defender Mohamed Dräger smashed the ball into his own goal - a goal to be proud of.

An FCB player also had a hand in Bern's third goal. In the 86th minute, YB counter-attacked in picture-book fashion and FCB player Adrian Leon Barisic deflected the ball decisively into his own goal.

FCB were no longer able to respond decisively to the 1:3. Schmid scored shortly before the end to make it 2-3, but that was as good as it got.

Basel will get their next chance to win next weekend. They welcome FC Winterthur to the Joggeli, whom they recently dispatched 6:1. YB face temporary leaders Zurich away from home.

More sport

Semi-final victory against Penarol. Botafogo in Copa Libertadores final for the first time

Semi-final victory against PenarolBotafogo in Copa Libertadores final for the first time

Super League. Servette and Lugano in a long-distance duel for the top of the table

Super LeagueServette and Lugano in a long-distance duel for the top of the table

Draw in the fog of eastern Switzerland. FCSG drops points against bottom team Winti

Draw in the fog of eastern SwitzerlandFCSG drops points against bottom team Winti

Victory in Valais. FC Zurich temporarily climbs to the top of the table

Victory in ValaisFC Zurich temporarily climbs to the top of the table

DFB Cup. Seoane's Gladbach fail to beat Frankfurt - despite being outnumbered for a long time

DFB CupSeoane's Gladbach fail to beat Frankfurt - despite being outnumbered for a long time