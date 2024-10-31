Things looked okay for FC Basel against YB until nine minutes before the end, when FCB defender Mohamed Dräger scored an own goal with the score at 1-1. One that a striker on the other side wouldn't do any better.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel lose 2:3 against YB.

FCB conceded the decisive goals themselves.

Mohamed Dräger and Adrian Leon Barisic score in their own goal. Show more

FC Basel are still waiting for their first win in the Wankdorf since 2016. FCB were on course for the classic against YB until the 64th minute, when Filip Ugrinic scored the equalizer for the champions.

In the 81st minute, it was then FCB themselves who rang in their defeat. Lewin Blum hit a wonderful cross into the penalty area, defender Mohamed Dräger smashed the ball into his own goal - a goal to be proud of.

An FCB player also had a hand in Bern's third goal. In the 86th minute, YB counter-attacked in picture-book fashion and FCB player Adrian Leon Barisic deflected the ball decisively into his own goal.

FCB were no longer able to respond decisively to the 1:3. Schmid scored shortly before the end to make it 2-3, but that was as good as it got.

Basel will get their next chance to win next weekend. They welcome FC Winterthur to the Joggeli, whom they recently dispatched 6:1. YB face temporary leaders Zurich away from home.