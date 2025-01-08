Rumors are circulating that Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC. The Reds' fans are anything but enthusiastic about the idea - there is a wave of indignation on social media.
On Tuesday evening, rumors spread that Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC. At least that's what Errol Musk, Elon's father, said during a video interview on Times Radio in London.
Financially, the purchase would of course not be a problem for Elon Musk, who is the richest man in the world according to Forbes. The American's fortune is estimated at 400 billion US dollars. The current owner of Liverpool FC is the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which was still looking for investors two years ago.
However, Elon Musk is likely to be a red rag for the Reds. This is because the 53-year-old was a strong supporter of re-elected US President Donald Trump during the US election campaign. FSG owner John W. Henry is politically opposed to Musk. The 75-year-old is the publisher of the Boston Globe newspaper, which supported both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the White House.
The Reds' left-wing fan scene also publicly opposes the political right in the United Kingdom, with the majority supporting the social democratic Labor Party and repeatedly drawing attention to this with political statements. There are obvious political differences with Trump supporter Musk.
The reactions of Liverpool fans on social media to the Musk rumors are clear.
This is how Liverpool fans react to Musk rumors
"I don't think there's a single true Liverpool fan who wants Elon Musk anywhere near the club."
"I don't want Elon Musk anywhere near Liverpool FC."
"If you don't understand why locals don't want Musk to own Liverpool FC, maybe you should get to know the background of the club and the city a bit more."
"Any Liverpool fan who wants Elon Musk to buy the club is not a Liverpool fan."
"The day Elon buys Liverpool will be the last time I watch a Liverpool game. I'm done with football if that happens."
"Three contracts to sort out and players we should sign in January, but we are getting rumors about Elon Musk ..."
"He would change the stadium name, the club name and everything he can. That would be the worst thing that could happen to us."
"Imagine renaming Anfield to Xfield."
"If Liverpool were a person, Elon would be the exact opposite clone of it."
"The first football club on Mars."
"I'd have to support Everton if that happened."
"The money Elon would spend on Liverpool wouldn't be enough to justify the damage he's doing to the club on a cultural level. He doesn't care about anyone else and would only need the club in a way that the fans don't approve of. Bad, bad idea."