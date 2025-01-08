Elon Musk is said to be interested in buying Liverpool FC. Allison Robbert/AFP Pool via AP/dpa

Rumors are circulating that Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC. The Reds' fans are anything but enthusiastic about the idea - there is a wave of indignation on social media.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Errol Musk claims in an interview that his son Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC, which would be financially feasible.

However, political differences between Musk and the current owners as well as the predominantly left-wing Liverpool fan scene could make a takeover difficult.

The rumors were met with strong reactions on social media, with many Liverpool fans reacting negatively. Show more

On Tuesday evening, rumors spread that Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool FC. At least that's what Errol Musk, Elon's father, said during a video interview on Times Radio in London.

Financially, the purchase would of course not be a problem for Elon Musk, who is the richest man in the world according to Forbes. The American's fortune is estimated at 400 billion US dollars. The current owner of Liverpool FC is the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which was still looking for investors two years ago.

However, Elon Musk is likely to be a red rag for the Reds. This is because the 53-year-old was a strong supporter of re-elected US President Donald Trump during the US election campaign. FSG owner John W. Henry is politically opposed to Musk. The 75-year-old is the publisher of the Boston Globe newspaper, which supported both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the White House.

The Reds' left-wing fan scene also publicly opposes the political right in the United Kingdom, with the majority supporting the social democratic Labor Party and repeatedly drawing attention to this with political statements. There are obvious political differences with Trump supporter Musk.

The reactions of Liverpool fans on social media to the Musk rumors are clear.

This is how Liverpool fans react to Musk rumors

"I don't think there's a single true Liverpool fan who wants Elon Musk anywhere near the club."

I don’t believe there is a single genuine Liverpool fan that wants Elon Musk anywhere near the club — The Liverpool Groove 🎙 (@LFCGroove) January 7, 2025

"I don't want Elon Musk anywhere near Liverpool FC."

I don't want Elon Musk anywhere near Liverpool football club. — GCIIMessi (PixelPrintDesign) (@GCIIMessi) January 7, 2025

"If you don't understand why locals don't want Musk to own Liverpool FC, maybe you should get to know the background of the club and the city a bit more."

If you don’t understand while locals don’t want Musk as the owner of Liverpool FC, you might need to study the background of the club and the city a bit more. — Maty 🔴 (@Ma6eS_9) January 7, 2025

"Any Liverpool fan who wants Elon Musk to buy the club is not a Liverpool fan."

Any Liverpool fan wanting Elon Musk to buy us isn't a Liverpool fan — Andythered83 (@AndyGni) January 7, 2025

"The day Elon buys Liverpool will be the last time I watch a Liverpool game. I'm done with football if that happens."

The day Elon buys Liverpool will be the last time I watch a Reds game. I'll be done with football when that happens! — Northerner (@Northerner0) January 7, 2025

"Three contracts to sort out and players we should sign in January, but we are getting rumors about Elon Musk ..."

3 contracts to be sorted and players to be signed in the January transfer window but we’re getting links to Elon Musk… ffs — AS (fan) (@ArneSlotBall) January 7, 2025

"He would change the stadium name, the club name and everything he can. That would be the worst thing that could happen to us."

He'd change the stadium name, club name and everything he could. This would be the worst thing to happen to us. — C (@cxxnnr) January 7, 2025

"Imagine renaming Anfield to Xfield."

Imagine renaming Anfield to Xfield. — emlanis ⚡️ (@emlanis_) January 7, 2025

"If Liverpool were a person, Elon would be the exact opposite clone of it."

If Liverpool was a person, Elon would be the exact opposite clone of Liverpool. — Darwizzy Nunoszlai (@FWInvestigated) January 7, 2025

"The first football club on Mars."

First football club on Mars. — Tristan Berg (@TristanBerg121) January 7, 2025

"I'd have to support Everton if that happened."

I would have to support Everton if this happened. 😮 — Mark Wiggy (@wiggy_mark) January 7, 2025

"The money Elon would spend on Liverpool wouldn't be enough to justify the damage he's doing to the club on a cultural level. He doesn't care about anyone else and would only need the club in a way that the fans don't approve of. Bad, bad idea."

The money Elon would spend on Liverpool wouldn’t be enough to justify or repair the damage he’d cause on a club, cultural level. Brother doesn’t care about anyone else, he’d also use the club in ways fans won’t approve of. Bad bad idea. — Motolani Alake (@OneMotolani) January 7, 2025

